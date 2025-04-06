3 Indonesians to get special contributor residency for evacuating neighbors during wildfires

Victims of Jeju Air disaster remembered as 100th day since crash approaches

Pilot killed after firefighting helicopter crashes in Daegu

Man in 20s arrested for smashing police bus window after impeachment ruling

Blustery winds may blow away cherry blossoms sooner than expected

Related Stories

Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster

Gyeongsang wildfires declared contained as police book man suspected of starting blaze

Spring festivals in Gyeongsang region canceled in wake of deadly wildfires

'Why did this happen to my dad?' Wildfire tragedy sparks scrutiny over aging response teams

Scenes of apocalyptic chaos emerge as devastating wildfires race through North Gyeongsang