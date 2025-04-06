 3 Indonesians to get special contributor residency for evacuating neighbors during wildfires
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 13:20
A 31-year-old Indonesian fisher named Sugianto explains how he assisted in evacuating elderly people when the Uiseong fire engulfed his village in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang. [NEWS1]

The government announced Sunday that it will grant special contributor residency status to three Indonesian nationals who assisted in evacuating residents during the wildfire in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, on Feb. 25.
 
“We have decided to grant special contributor residency status to three Indonesian nationals who helped elderly residents evacuate during the wildfire," said Lee Han-kyung, deputy director of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and director-general for Disaster and Safety Management at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, during the 15th meeting of the disaster headquarters on wildfire response, held at the Government Complex Sejong.
 

Related Article

 
“We express our deep gratitude to those who saved the lives of their neighbors without regard for their own safety," added Lee.
 
Long-term residency status can be granted by the minister of justice to individuals recognized for making special contributions to Korea or serving the public interest.
 
The meeting was attended by 23 central government ministries and agencies, as well as representatives from 17 provinces and municipalities, who discussed wildfire recovery efforts, measures to prevent landslides and safety management plans for those vulnerable during evacuation.
 
Lee Han-kyeong, deputy director of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and director-general for Disaster and Safety Management at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, speaks at a government meeting held on April 6 in Sejong. [NEWS1]

According to the headquarters, a total of 3,193 people remain in temporary shelters due to wildfire damage as of Sunday. Of those, 2,462 have been moved from emergency shelters to temporary accommodations such as training centers, village halls and senior centers.
 
A total of approximately 988,000 relief items have been distributed to affected residents. Psychological support has been provided in 8,542 cases, including 2,482 instances of first aid. Public donations gathered through disaster relief associations and other organizations have reached 92.5 billion won ($63.4 million). Emergency livelihood assistance of 3 million won will be provided to victims who have suffered injury or damage to their homes.
 
Since its opening on March 27, the Central Joint Support Center has received 1,723 civil complaints from wildfire victims. The most common issue was facility and housing restoration, accounting for 484 cases, followed by requests for disaster relief, agricultural support, loans, insurance and legal assistance.
 
Currently, 107 personnel from 74 institutions are working at the center. The Financial Services Commission plans to dispatch staff to provide guidance on financial and insurance policies for affected residents and businesses.
 
Indonesian fisher Sugianto, right, on March 31 explains the happenings of the day that his neighborhood burned down due to the wildfire in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang on March 25. [NEWS1]

According to the disaster headquarters, the restoration of broadcasting, telecommunications and water and sewage facilities has been completed. Power restoration is 99.9 percent complete.
 
To ensure housing stability for displaced residents, 1,460 modular housing units — confirmed through local government demand surveys and on-site consulting — will be ordered by next week. A team of experts experienced in temporary modular housing is consulting with local governments throughout the entire process, from site selection to installation.
 
“The pan-government recovery support headquarters, which has been operating since March 3, will continue discussions on detailed plans for restoring wildfire-affected communities this week,” Lee said. “We will thoroughly prepare for landslides, slope collapses, and other soil disasters in the affected areas before the monsoon season begins.”
 
“As late April remains a critical period for large-scale wildfires, the Korea Forest Service and local governments must take thorough precautions to prevent further outbreaks," added Lee.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
