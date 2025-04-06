4 live bullets found in garbage can at Incheon airport

Four live bullets were discovered at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, early last week, prompting airport police to launch an investigation, according to police Sunday.The police received a report at 8 a.m. on Tuesday that a cleaner found the bullets in a garbage can in the airport's second passenger terminal.The bullets are believed to be 5.56 millimeter-caliber rifle ammunition.The police have checked CCTV footage near the scene but have yet to identify who threw them into the trash can."We plan to continue to investigate the incident while analyzing CCTV footage," a police officer said.In July last year, a live bullet was found inside the hand luggage of a Korean Air flight attendant during a baggage inspection at the airport.Yonhap