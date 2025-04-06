 4 live bullets found in garbage can at Incheon airport
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

4 live bullets found in garbage can at Incheon airport

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 13:21 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 14:40
Staff clean the windows of the Incheon International Airport on March 25. [YONHAP]

Staff clean the windows of the Incheon International Airport on March 25. [YONHAP]

 
Four live bullets were discovered at the Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, early last week, prompting airport police to launch an investigation, according to police Sunday.
 
The police received a report at 8 a.m. on Tuesday that a cleaner found the bullets in a garbage can in the airport's second passenger terminal.
 

Related Article

The bullets are believed to be 5.56 millimeter-caliber rifle ammunition.
 
The police have checked CCTV footage near the scene but have yet to identify who threw them into the trash can.
 
"We plan to continue to investigate the incident while analyzing CCTV footage," a police officer said.
 
In July last year, a live bullet was found inside the hand luggage of a Korean Air flight attendant during a baggage inspection at the airport.

Yonhap
tags bullets Incheon International Airport

More in Social Affairs

Blustery winds may blow away cherry blossoms sooner than expected

Man in 20s arrested for smashing police bus window after impeachment ruling

Rallies celebrate, denounce Yoon's impeachment in downtown Seoul

Pilot killed after firefighting helicopter crashes in Daegu

Victims of Jeju Air disaster remembered as 100th day since crash approaches

Related Stories

Incheon Airport begins testing expanded passenger terminal

Incheon is world's first airport to win top ACI honor for three years running

Incheon Airport plans to designate gate for celebrities

Checking in

Two Kazakhstanis on the run after fleeing Incheon airport
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)