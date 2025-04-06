Blustery winds may blow away cherry blossoms sooner than expected
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 19:37
With cherry blossoms in full bloom across southern regions and blooming already observed in Seoul, the cherry blossom season is now in full swing. However, strong winds and rain forecast for this week could mean that the peak viewing period may end sooner than expected.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, cherry blossoms began blooming in the capital on Friday, four days earlier than the annual average.
Blooming in Seoul is officially recorded when three or more flowers have fully opened on a branch of a designated king cherry tree located at the Seoul Meteorological Observatory in Jongno District, central Seoul. An iconic cherry blossom site in western Seoul's Yunjung-ro confirmed blossoms blooming on Thursday.
The cherry blossom season typically reaches its peak two to five days after blooming begins. When 80 percent or more of a tree’s blossoms have opened, it is considered to be in full bloom. Based on past averages, Seoul usually reaches full bloom two days after blooming, around April 10.
This year, cherry blossoms in Seoul are expected to peak sometime between March 6 and 9.
Major cherry blossom spots in the southern regions have already reached full bloom since early this month.
The Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, saw full bloom on Tuesday, and Yeojwa Stream in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Wednesday. In central regions like Chungcheong, cherry blossoms have also reached their peak, with full bloom observed along the Musim Stream in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Arbor Day, which falls on every April 5.
This week is considered the optimal time nationwide for cherry blossom viewing. On Monday and Tuesday, daytime temperatures across the country are expected to rise to 24 degrees Celsius, bringing mild spring weather.
The main variable is the wind and rain. Strong winds followed by rain are forecast for this week.
“Starting in the afternoon of April 7, wind speeds may reach up to 55 kilometers [34 miles] per hour in most areas, and up to 70 kilometers per hour in mountainous regions,” said the KMA. “From nighttime, wind gusts may exceed 70 kilometers per hour [and over 90 kilometers per hour in mountainous areas] in the mountain regions and coastal areas of Gangwon, the northeast mountains of North Gyeongsang, and the east coast of North Gyeongsang.”
A "strong wind" watch has been issued for the east coast, effective Monday night. In Seoul and other central regions, light rain of less than 5 millimeters (0.2 inches) is expected between the night of Monday and early morning of Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, a low-pressure system is expected to bring rain nationwide. Rain will begin in the afternoon of Wednesday in the central region and spread across the country, continuing until early morning on Thursday.
In the southern coastal regions and Jeju Island, rain is expected to stop by the morning, though scattered showers may return in the afternoon in areas such as Gangwon, North Chungcheong, and parts of Gyeongsang.
As a result, fully bloomed cherry blossoms may fall en masse due to the wind and rain. The intensity and amount of rainfall are still subject to change. After the rain passes, high pressure is expected to bring mostly clear and warm weather across the country.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)