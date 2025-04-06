Illegal protest tents disappear from downtown Seoul following Yoon's ouster
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:51 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:55
Dozens of illegal protest tents that had lined the sidewalks of central Seoul’s Gwanghwamun area had been voluntarily removed as of Sunday following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Friday to oust former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
A total of 40 tents, set up by opposition-aligned groups, had occupied the pedestrian walkway near Gwanghwamun Square during the impeachment crisis.
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) officially designated the tents as its temporary outdoor headquarters on March 24, prompting warnings from the Seoul Metropolitan Government about potential forced removal.
When visited on Saturday, the area was bustling with spring tourists, including foreign visitors dressed in hanbok, Korea's traditional attire.
“It’s the first time in a while I’ve seen Gwanghwamun so open,” said Choi, a 43-year-old resident of the area. “Tourists had to walk on the road with suitcases and loud music blasted from speakers at all hours. It was exhausting.”
The tents became a flashpoint in ongoing political tensions that followed the imposition of martial law last December. Since then, Gwanghwamun has been a divided protest zone for both supporters and opponents of the impeachment. Local authorities have struggled to manage the growing number of unlicensed structures.
The DP's move to operate an outdoor headquarters marked the first time it had done so since 2013, when it launched a protest against the National Intelligence Service's alleged interference in the presidential election.
According to the Jongno District Office, 40 tents associated with opposition groups were set up near Gwanghwamun alone. Across the wider Jongno area — including locations near Dongwha Duty Free Shop, Songhyeon-dong and the Constitutional Court — authorities recorded 57 illegal tents on weekdays and up to 90 on weekends, all in violation of road laws.
In response, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon condemned the occupation of public space by political parties.
“No citizen would accept a political party illegally occupying public areas,” said Oh on March 24. “The city will work with district offices and the police to enforce administrative action, including fines and forced removal, without leniency.”
Jongno District later issued 58 notices demanding the voluntary removal of illegal tents set up by both pro- and anti-impeachment groups near Gwanghwamun Square, the Constitutional Court and Gyeongbok Palace. The notices requested removal by April 1.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN EUN-HWA [[email protected]]

