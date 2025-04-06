 Keychains, books, old Yoon watches: Presidential dismissal merch appears online
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Keychains, books, old Yoon watches: Presidential dismissal merch appears online

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 13:23
Yoon Suk Yeol watches on sale on online secondhand platforms [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Yoon Suk Yeol watches on sale on online secondhand platforms [SCREEN CAPTURE]

  
Merchandise related to the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun appearing online.
 
Posts appeared Sunday on social media platforms such as X, stating, “We’re giving away goods for free to commemorate the impeachment.”
 

Related Article

 
The posters announced that by sharing the posts, people could enter a drawing to receive handmade key chains, illustrations, cards and more.
 
Some offered discount coupons for dessert shops or merchandise stores, cultural gift certificates and luxury cosmetics.
 
There were also posts giving away books such as "The Challenge of Feminism" and "Why Are Some Politicians More Dangerous Than Others," as well as offers to give gifts worth 30,000 to 40,000 won ($20 to $27), asking recipients to specify their preferred items.
 
Free goods shared by people to celebrate the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Free goods shared by people to celebrate the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
One user posted a photo of an LED candle they had held at a pro-impeachment rally, calling it “impeachment merchandise that will go down in history.”
 
Lee Jae-gang, a lawmaker from the Democratic Party, posted on X, “A secretary in our office, confident that Yoon Suk Yeol would be dismissed, ordered this impeachment commemorative towel two days ago,” sharing a photo of a towel with the words “Impeachment Commemorative: Yoon Suk Yeol, Leader of a Rebellion.”
 
Meanwhile, memorabilia from Yoon’s presidency is being off-loaded in the secondhand market.
 
On Friday, after the Constitutional Court’s ruling at 11:22 a.m., several listings for “Yoon Suk Yeol watches” appeared on the online secondhand platform Joonggonara.
 
In the past year, 520 such listings were posted on the site — an average of 1.4 per day. However, in the two hours following the impeachment ruling, more than four times were uploaded.
 
The secondhand market price for a functioning Yoon Suk Yeol commemorative watch is currently between 80,000 and 100,000 won. Watches distributed early in his presidency had been priced at around 200,000 won.




Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment

More in Social Affairs

Blustery winds may blow away cherry blossoms sooner than expected

Man in 20s arrested for smashing police bus window after impeachment ruling

Rallies celebrate, denounce Yoon's impeachment in downtown Seoul

Pilot killed after firefighting helicopter crashes in Daegu

Victims of Jeju Air disaster remembered as 100th day since crash approaches

Related Stories

Restaurants, cafes celebrate Yoon's ouster with discounts, giveaways

7 in 10 think Yoon Suk Yeol should stay out of public eye during upcoming presidential election

Scenes of joy and anger after Constitutional Court ousts President Yoon

Yoon resolute, staying off alcohol while holed up at residence: Report

Arrest warrant for President Yoon to be executed by Jan. 6, says CIO chief
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)