Keychains, books, old Yoon watches: Presidential dismissal merch appears online
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 13:23
Merchandise related to the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun appearing online.
Posts appeared Sunday on social media platforms such as X, stating, “We’re giving away goods for free to commemorate the impeachment.”
The posters announced that by sharing the posts, people could enter a drawing to receive handmade key chains, illustrations, cards and more.
Some offered discount coupons for dessert shops or merchandise stores, cultural gift certificates and luxury cosmetics.
There were also posts giving away books such as "The Challenge of Feminism" and "Why Are Some Politicians More Dangerous Than Others," as well as offers to give gifts worth 30,000 to 40,000 won ($20 to $27), asking recipients to specify their preferred items.
One user posted a photo of an LED candle they had held at a pro-impeachment rally, calling it “impeachment merchandise that will go down in history.”
Lee Jae-gang, a lawmaker from the Democratic Party, posted on X, “A secretary in our office, confident that Yoon Suk Yeol would be dismissed, ordered this impeachment commemorative towel two days ago,” sharing a photo of a towel with the words “Impeachment Commemorative: Yoon Suk Yeol, Leader of a Rebellion.”
Meanwhile, memorabilia from Yoon’s presidency is being off-loaded in the secondhand market.
On Friday, after the Constitutional Court’s ruling at 11:22 a.m., several listings for “Yoon Suk Yeol watches” appeared on the online secondhand platform Joonggonara.
In the past year, 520 such listings were posted on the site — an average of 1.4 per day. However, in the two hours following the impeachment ruling, more than four times were uploaded.
The secondhand market price for a functioning Yoon Suk Yeol commemorative watch is currently between 80,000 and 100,000 won. Watches distributed early in his presidency had been priced at around 200,000 won.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
