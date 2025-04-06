Local tourism takes a hit as spring festivals are canceled, postponed in wake of wildfire and impeachment
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 15:06
As Korea grapples with widespread wildfires and political turbulence following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, many local governments are canceling or postponing spring festivals that had been planned to mark the season’s arrival.
The Incheon Metropolitan Government announced the cancellation of its annual cherry blossom festival at Incheon Grand Park, which had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
The event drew approximately 250,000 visitors last year and is considered one of the city’s major spring festivities.
“We are currently facing a national disaster due to large-scale wildfires, and the wildfire warning level has been raised to ‘severe,’" an Incheon Grand Park Office official said. "Hosting a festival under these circumstances would be inappropriate.”
Political uncertainty adds to cancellations
Similar moves are being made across the country, with some describing the mood as a spring that doesn’t feel like spring.
The fallout from Yoon’s impeachment ruling on Friday has added a layer of uncertainty to event planning, especially as an early presidential election now appears inevitable.
Under Korea’s Public Official Election Act, local government heads are prohibited from hosting potentially campaign-related events from 60 days before the election until election day. The unclear timing of the upcoming vote has left many municipalities hesitant to move forward with large-scale gatherings.
Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District postponed the opening ceremony of the Yeouido Spring Flower Festival, initially set for Friday to April 8, to avoid coinciding with the day of the impeachment ruling. Planned features, such as a main stage ceremony and an air show by the Air Force’s Black Eagles team, were canceled altogether.
In Gyeonggi, Yongin canceled its April 4 Jeongpyeongcheon Cherry Blossom and Folk Culture Festival. Officials there are instead exploring administrative and financial measures to assist wildfire-affected regions.
Incheon’s Ganghwa County also scrapped its annual azalea festival on Mount Goryeo, which had been slated for Saturday to April 13, citing wildfire prevention as the reason. Numerous cities in the southeastern Yeongnam region, which was hardest hit by the fires, have also called off festivals.
The city of Andong in North Gyeongsang canceled both its “Toegye’s Final Journey Home” reenactment event and the Andong Cherry Blossom Festival. Bonghwa County has called off the “2025 Cherry Blossom Ending Festival,” scheduled for April 11 to 13.
Hadong County in South Gyeongsang canceled its long-running Hwagae Market Cherry Blossom Festival, which was to take place from March 28 to 30.
Uncertainty weighs on local economies
As early elections loom, many municipalities have asked local election commissions for guidance on whether their scheduled events may violate election laws. Some have opted for postponement.
The city of Suwon had planned to launch its “Saebit Sale Festa” in May to support traditional markets and small businesses but has pushed the event to June, pending clarification of the national election schedule. The city of Goyang plans to scale down the opening ceremony of its International Flower Expo on April 25 and may eliminate formal greetings to avoid any electoral controversies.
The wave of cancellations is taking a toll on local businesses. “The economic downturn is already hurting us, and now people are reluctant to travel because of the fires,” said one local business association representative who requested anonymity. “We were counting on the spring festivals, but now we don’t know what to do.”
Some cities proceed with adjustments
Despite the widespread cancellations, some municipalities are proceeding with caution. The city of Changwon is going ahead with the 63rd Jinhae Gunhangje Festival from March 28 to Sunday, citing the extensive preparation and its importance to the local economy. However, all military-related events, such as military band parades, have been scrapped out of respect for wildfire victims in nearby areas.
The city of Osan in Gyeonggi held its April 5 cherry blossom festival as planned but linked it to fund-raising efforts for wildfire victims in the Yeongnam region.
Tourism professor Lee Hoon of Hanyang University emphasized the need for balanced approaches.
“National disasters hit the tourism sector first and hardest, which drags down local economies,” he said. “Instead of canceling or postponing every event, local governments should find ways to mourn while still supporting economic recovery.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
