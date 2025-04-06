 Man in 20s arrested for smashing police bus window after impeachment ruling
Man in 20s arrested for smashing police bus window after impeachment ruling

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 19:03 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 19:42
A glass window on a police bus lies shattered near Anguk Station in central Seoul after a pro-Yoon Suk Yeol protesters smashed it after hearing the Constitutional Court's ruling on April 4. [KIM MIN-YOUNG]

A glass window on a police bus lies shattered near Anguk Station in central Seoul after a pro-Yoon Suk Yeol protesters smashed it after hearing the Constitutional Court's ruling on April 4. [KIM MIN-YOUNG]

 
A man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday after smashing a police bus window with a baton near the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on Friday, shortly after the court upheld the National Assembly's decision to impeach former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
Judge Yeom Hye-su of the Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant for the suspect, identified by the surname Lee, on Sunday, citing flight risk. He faces charges of damaging public property.
 

Police said Lee broke the window near Anguk Station, about 300 meters (984 feet) from the court, five minutes after the ruling was read at 11:22 a.m.
 
The damaged bus was part of a barricade set up to block access to the court. Authorities deployed over 200 vehicles in the area, including 160 police buses and 20 barrier trucks.
 
Lee wore military fatigues, a gas mask and a helmet. Police apprehended him eight minutes later and seized the baton.
 
He remains in custody as police investigate. While the motive has not been confirmed, authorities suspect he acted out of anger over the ruling.
 
Despite heightened tensions and isolated scuffles, police said no major clashes occurred. Lee was the only person apprehended at the scene.
 
Authorities said they will continue to respond strictly to illegal acts such as obstruction or assault during protests.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
