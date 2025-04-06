 Man cuts stomach in Gwanghwamun Square to protest Yoon's ouster
Man cuts stomach in Gwanghwamun Square to protest Yoon's ouster

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 14:39 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:48
[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
A 43-year-old man cut his stomach in central Seoul on Sunday to protest the Constitutional Court's decision to uphold former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment motion.
 
The man, surnamed Lee, cut himself across the stomach multiple times near the statue of Admiral Yi Sun-shin in Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, according to police.  
 

Lee was treated by fire authorities who were dispatched to the scene. Lee returned home after the incident without being sent to the hospital. 
 
Police recovered the weapon at the scene. Lee testified to the police that his motives were to protest Yoon's removal from office.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Self-harm Police Yoon Suk Yeol

