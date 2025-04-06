New 'study village' breathes life into shrinking rural community in South Jeolla
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:36
“Ever since my child came here for rural schooling, she’s always looking for her dad to play with her,” said a parent in Jangheung County.
On Thursday afternoon, a kindergarten shuttle bus drove into Im-ri in Jangpyeong-myeon, South Jeolla. The area, once home to a small branch school, has recently transformed into a “study village,” a residential community for families who choose to send their children to school in the countryside.
As one parent greeted a child stepping off the bus, they walked home, chatting quietly under the warm spring sun.
The village was built on the grounds of a now-closed elementary school to accommodate families relocating from other regions for education.
Jangheung County invested 3 billion won ($2.06 million) from its local extinction response fund to construct 10 prefabricated houses on the 12,966-square-meter (139,565 square feet) site — five measuring around 49.6 square meters and five at 59.5 square meters. Each house is fully furnished with appliances and furniture, including a TV, refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, microwave, desks, chairs and a wardrobe.
To be eligible, families must enroll a child at either Jangpyeong Elementary or Jangpyeong Middle School, and at least one parent and the child must change their official residence to Jangheung.
Rent is set at 120,000 won ($82.2) or 140,000 won per month, depending on the size of the unit, with no deposit required.
According to county officials, residents have also requested shared farming plots, and the government is now planning to allocate around 66 to 99 square meters for that purpose.
Bringing life back to a quiet village
This village welcomed 34 residents from 10 families in March. Including families that relocated last year, Jangpyeong-myeon now has 13 households who have moved in from other cities — a total of 43 people.
Among them are 18 students — 12 in elementary school and six in middle school — making up nearly a third of all students in the area. At Jangpyeong Elementary School alone, children from these families now account for 42 percent of the 28 enrolled students.
The arrival of young families and schoolchildren has reinvigorated the once-quiet rural community. While some longtime residents expressed sadness about the demolition of the old school building, many welcomed the energy the children brought.
“It feels like life has returned to our village,” said Yeom Gi-hong, 66, who lives nearby. “The school that was on the verge of disappearing has now brought laughter and people back.”
From screen time to stargazing
Parents say the move has made a meaningful difference in their families’ lives.
Lee Jung-hoon, 33, who has a second-grade daughter and a three-year-old son, previously lived in Suwon, Gyeonggi.
“Back then, I was out before they woke up and came home after they were asleep,” Lee said. “Now I spend more time with my daughter, and our awkwardness has disappeared.”
Another parent, Cha Yoon-hee, 53, who relocated from Siheung, Gyeonggi, said her son has become a different child.
“He used to dread going to school every Monday,” she said. “But since moving to Jangheung, he plays outside with his friends after school and doesn’t even touch his phone or watch TV.”
More villages planned as interest grows
Many families chose Jangheung because of its educational programs. Last December, the Jangheung Office of Education hosted a two-day rural education camp introducing parents to the region’s schools and their extracurricular and after-school offerings.
Residency is offered on a one-year basis and can be extended. Families can stay through their child’s third year of middle school. Parents from across the country — including Seoul, Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong, Daejeon and Gwangju — have expressed interest in staying longer.
“If my kids want to keep living here, we’re thinking about giving up our apartment lease and buying a home in Jangheung,” said Park Jeong-min, 43, from Asan, South Chungcheong.
The county plans to expand the program with a second study village in Usan-ri, also in Jangpyeong-myeon. Set to open in March next year, the new site will include six prefabricated houses and cost 2 billion won to develop.
“As local population decline becomes more urgent, attracting new residents is a key priority,” said Jangheung Gov. Kim Seong. “We will do everything we can to make the study village a successful model.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG HEE-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
