Pilot presumed dead after firefighting helicopter crashes in Daegu
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:38 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 16:40
A helicopter crashed on Sunday while fighting a wildfire on a mountain in Daegu earlier the same day, with the pilot presumed dead, according to local fire authorities.
The wildfire broke out at 3:12 p.m. in Buk District, upon which the local forestry service dispatched five helicopters.
Buk District Office sent a safety alert to residents around 3:30 p.m., advising them to avoid entering nearby mountains and urging caution for both residents and hikers.
Forestry authorities believe the fire started in a field before spreading to a nearby hillside and are currently assessing the extent of the damage.
This comes just weeks after a major wildfire broke out in Unhwa-ri, Onyang-eup on March 22, burning 931 hectares (3.59 square miles) of forest before being fully extinguished five days later.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)