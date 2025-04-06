Victims of Jeju Air disaster remembered as 100th day since crash approaches
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 17:21
“My son, I miss you so much. I’m sorry.” “Honey, please come to me, at least in my dreams.”
Tears filled the memorial altar set up in the departure hall on the first floor of Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Saturday morning, where bereaved families of the victims of the Jeju Air crash wept in front of the portraits of loved ones lost on Dec. 29, 2024.
After the memorial service, held ahead of the 100th day since the disaster, the bereaved sat down on the floor of the altar, sobbing and calling out the names of the deceased. About 100 family members of the 179 victims, including spouses, parents, and children, attended the service.
The hall was filled with families crying out, “Son, Dad is here. I miss you so much… I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,” and “Honey, how am I supposed to live with you gone? Please come to me in my dreams.”
One bereaved family member, who came with a young child, pointed at a portrait and said, “See that grandma in the orange outfit? The one smiling the brightest? That’s your grandma.” Addressing the deceased, she said, “Mom, your beloved grandchild is here. Can’t you hold them tight just like you used to?” as she wiped away her tears.
100 days after
Two days ahead of the 100th day since the Jeju Air disaster, set to take place Monday, a memorial service took place to honor the victims.
South Jeolla Gov. Kim Yung-rok, the deputy mayor of Gwangju and officials from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board (Araib) attended the service to pay their respects.
The ceremony included a moment of silence, floral tributes, memorial speeches, and performances. As the moment of silence began and the memorial song “Let My Soul Become the Wind” (translated) played, sobs broke out among the mourners.
“Although 100 days have passed since the disaster, the shock and pain from that day remain with us," said Park Han-shin, a representative of the bereaved families. "Every time we think of our loved ones’ final moments, our hearts break and the longing only deepens.”
Gov. Kim offered his condolences, saying, “I extend heartfelt sympathy and mourning to the bereaved families still suffering from the unhealed pain. We will work closely with the National Assembly to quickly enact a special law and do our utmost to ensure fair compensation for the victims.”
Calls for a special law
The bereaved families called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the disaster and measures to prevent a recurrence, including establishing a legal entity and passing a special law.
“Our families have endured unbearable sorrow over the past 100 days with wounds that have not yet healed," said the 12.29 Jeju Air Passenger Plane Disaster Family Council, an association formed by some bereaved family members. "We need a legal basis to support those who lost their livelihoods and the launch of an official body for a thorough investigation.”
The families are also planning to establish a memorial space for the victims of the Jeju Air crash. The plan is to create a memorial site and flight safety education and training center near Muan Airport to preserve awareness of the tragedy.
On Monday, the 100th day of the disaster, the bereaved will hold another memorial event. Starting at 10 a.m. in front of the memorial altar on the first floor of Muan Airport, they will write tribute letters and create a “spring flower garden” on the altar’s base to honor the victims.
Investigation halfway
The investigation into the cause of the disaster, long demanded by the families, remains in its early stages.
The Araib is currently on step 6 of the 12-step aviation accident investigation process, which involves analyzing and testing evidence such as the aircraft’s black box, engines and key components.
Once the investigation and analysis are complete, the Araib will draft a report, hold a public hearing and release a final report.
“We aim to release the final report within one to one and a half years at the latest,” An Araib official said. “We will do our best to produce a transparent and objective report, leaving no doubt behind.”
Government steps in
Police are investigating whether the concrete embankment of the localizer — a navigational aid — at Muan Airport contributed significantly to the disaster. They have requested simulations from expert agencies to determine whether the absence of the concrete mound or the use of breakable materials could have reduced the damage.
Following a nationwide airport safety inspection, the government decided in January to upgrade localizer facilities at six airports — Muan, Yeosu, Gimhae, Sacheon, Gwangju, and Pohang-Gyeongju. The current concrete structures will be removed and replaced with breakable alternatives.
The Jeju Air crash occurred on Dec. 29 last year, around 9:03 a.m., when a plane attempting a belly landing at Muan Airport struck a concrete embankment outside the runway near the localizer. Of the 181 people on board, including six crew members, only two survived, and 179 died.
