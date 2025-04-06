 With rain approaching, enjoy the cherry blossoms while you can
With rain approaching, enjoy the cherry blossoms while you can

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 13:32
People enjoy the cherry blossoms in Seokchon, southern Seoul, on April 6. [YONHAP]

People stroll along the cherry blossom-lined paths at Seokchon Lake in Seoul’s Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sunday. The baby pink petals of cherry blossoms formed floral canopies, drawing visitors eager to enjoy the beauty of spring.
 
However, the Korea Meteorological Administration warned on Sunday that rain is forecast across much of the country from Monday through Friday. During this period, most regions will see sharp temperature differences between day and night — exceeding 15 degrees Celsius in many areas.
 
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
