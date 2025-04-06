The Terror of 'T'
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 20:00
The “big one” is coming. U.S. President Donald Trump is raining down indiscriminate tariff salvos on Korea and the rest of the world. For businesses and markets, the duration and magnitude of the disruption remain deeply uncertain. In an economy where exports are vital, Korea now faces a daunting question: Is there any way to weather the coming storm? [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
