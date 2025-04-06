KBO sets record by topping million mark in attendance in just 60 games

The KBO said Sunday it has topped the 1 million mark in season attendance in the fewest games in its history.The KBO said after three of the five games on Sunday were sold out, its 10 teams had combined to draw 1,059,380 fans after a record 60 games.The previous mark had been 65 games it took to reach 1 million fans in 2012.The league-leading LG Twins extended their sellout streak to seven games at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul, where they defeated the Kia Tigers 5-1 in front of 23,750 fans.At Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, the home team Samsung Lions blanked the Hanwha Eagles 10-0 with 24,000 fans on hand.The Lotte Giants hosted the Doosan Bears before a sellout crowd of 22,665 fans at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan.The SSG Landers had 18,679 fans at their 23,000-seat Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, for their 1-0 win over the KT Wiz.Gocheok Sky Dome, with a capacity of 16,000, had 7,041 fans for the game between the home team Kiwoom Heroes and the NC Dinos.There have been 30 sellouts so far this season.Last year, the KBO established records with 10.88 million fans and 221 sellouts.Yonhap