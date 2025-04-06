Eom Ji-sung scores winner for Swansea in 1-0 victory over Derby
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 14:23 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 20:38
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korean forward Eom Ji-sung scored his second goal of the 2024-25 Championship season for Swansea City on Saturday, securing a 1-0 win over Derby County.
Coming off the bench in the 63rd minute, the 23-year-old netted the decisive goal just 16 minutes later. Eom latched onto a cross from Joshua Key on the right to break the deadlock at Swansea.com Stadium in Wales.
With the victory, Swansea climbed to 15th place on the 24-team table with 48 points. Derby, meanwhile, remained in 21st with 41 points. The win ended a four-game winless run for Swansea.
Eom, who started the match on the bench, replaced Janis Dehl Cruz in the second half. His impact was immediately visible.
The goal was his second for the club, after his first against in a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on March 9.
His recent form has solidified his growing reputation at Swansea. Eom joined the club in July 2023 from Gwangju FC in the K League 1, where he scored 20 goals in 108 appearances after debuting at age 19 in 2021.
His early performances in Korea also fell under the radar of then-manager Paulo Bento, receiving his first senior call-up in January 2022.
Eom was handed the symbolic No. 10 jersey upon his arrival at Swansea, a sign of the club’s expectations for him.
However, his first season in England was disrupted by a knee injury suffered during the October international break, sidelining him for eight games. Despite the setback, he worked through rehabilitation and has gradually increased his minutes on the pitch.
Eom is among a growing group of young Korean forwards making their mark in the Championship.
Stoke City midfielder Bae Jun-ho, 22, and QPR midfielder Yang Min-hyeok, 19, have also showcased their talent in the Championship and have both earned senior caps recently.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PHI JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)