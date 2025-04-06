 PSG win fourth straight Ligue 1 title without a loss
PSG win fourth straight Ligue 1 title without a loss

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 14:20 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 20:37
Paris Saint-Germain celebrate during a Ligue 1 match against Angers at Parc des Princes in Paris on April 5. [AP/YONHAP]

Paris Saint-Germain secured their fourth straight Ligue 1 title on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Angers at Parc des Princes in France.
 
Désiré Doué converted a cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 55th minute, scoring what turned out to be the winner of the game and locking in PSG's 13th Ligue 1 title with six league fixtures left to go.
 

PSG have amassed 74 points from their 23 wins and five draws this season, putting them 24 points clear at the top of second-place AS Monaco. A draw on Saturday would also have been enough to seal the league title.
 
The reigning champions' 13th Ligue 1 title already extends their record for most league titles. PSG now have an opportunity to become the first team in league history to complete an unbeaten run.
 
The Ligue 1 champions have already claimed the league and Trophee des Champions — the French Super Cup — this season, with the French Cup final, Champions League quarterfinals and FIFA Club World Cup still up for grabs in the club's silverware hunt.
 
Despite PSG's success, Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in did not feature in Saturday's match, as he is recovering from a left ankle injury sustained during a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Oman last month.
 
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, right, dribbles the ball during a Ligue 1 match against Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France on March 8. [AP/YONHAP]

Although he has recently resumed partial training, the coaching staff opted not to risk his fitness. Lee received congratulations from teammates on his return to training, but was left out of the matchday squad as a precaution.
 
Since joining PSG in July 2023, Lee has already collected five titles: the 2023–24 Ligue 1, Trophee des Champions, the 2023 French Cup and two trophies this season.
 
He previously won the Copa del Rey with Valencia in the 2018–19 season and captured a gold medal with Korea at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, earning a mandatory military service exemption in the process.
 
Lee has drawn comparisons to former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung, as he is the first Korean player since Park to collect so many titles in a major European league.
 
However, the PSG midfielder's individual contributions this season have been limited. He started only 15 of PSG’s 28 league matches and has faced stiff competition for playing time, particularly after manager Luis Enrique began favoring Kvaratskhelia and Doué in the second half of the season.
 
Lee has also struggled with several injuries this season, but he still has picked up six goals and four assists in Ligue 1, the third-highest goal contribution on the team.
 
With uncertanity over his role at PSG, several British media outlets have reported that his agent had visited multiple Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Aston Villa and Everton over a potential move this summer. Arsenal has also been named as a possible destination.
 
Lee has the remaining 2024-25 season action to catch through the end of May, followed by the June international break, during which Korea will play their final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the third qualifying round.
 
The PSG midfielder is a regular pick for the national team, with 36 caps under his belt.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
