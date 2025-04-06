Snowboarder Choi Ga-on returns from injury to claim 2 World Cup podium finishes
Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 15:02 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 20:36
After a yearlong injury layoff, Korean snowboarder Choi Ga-on has returned to the global stage with podium finishes in two World Cup events, staking her claim as the next big name in the women’s halfpipe.
At just 17, Choi earned a bronze in Laax, Switzerland, in January, followed by a silver in Aspen, Colorado, in February, both in the women’s snowboard halfpipe. The results have drawn comparisons to Chloe Kim, the Korean American snowboarder who won gold at both the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Choi reflected on her return to the international stage after wrapping up her season.
“After the injury, I was worried if I could ever ride again,” she said during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, in southern Seoul on Thursday. “But once I stood on snow, the fear disappeared. Overcoming that trauma and pushing past my limits was the biggest achievement.”
Choi, who attends Sehwa High School in Seoul, suffered a serious back injury during training in January 2024 that required surgery. Her recovery sidelined her for nearly a full season and interrupted what had been a rapid rise through the international ranks.
She first rose to prominence by winning the 2022 Junior World Championships. In 2023, she became the youngest winner of the superpipe event at the X Games. Her World Cup debut came later that year in December in the United States, where she claimed gold. Her progress was halted by the injury just a month later.
Choi returned to competition at the same Swiss venue where she was injured, describing the experience as “fateful” and saying, “To come back and win bronze at that exact place made it all the more meaningful.”
“If it’s something I have to do anyway, I’d rather spend that time training than being afraid,” she said about whether she was scared to return to the pipe.
Choi began snowboarding at age seven and developed a reputation for resilience early on. Even during the off-season, she trained by riding down mats on hills in the summer.
“Like riding a bicycle, being in the air now just feels natural,” she said.
Her idol is Chloe Kim, who continues to compete at the top level. Kim won gold again at the most recent World Championships, where Choi placed 12th.
“Chloe is both an idol and a friend I talk to often,” Choi said. “But someday, I’ll have to face her as a rival.”
Choi is currently preparing to master the "backside 1080," a high-difficulty trick that involves three full rotations after entering the pipe backward. The move is rare among even the most elite snowboarders. Kim is among the few to land it consistently.
Mental strength, Choi added, is just as important as physical skill in snowboarding.
“Snowboarding is a mental sport as much as it is about technique,” she said, adding that she hopes to match Kim’s champion mindset.
With the season over, Choi plans to focus on school for the time being.
“It’s a bit disappointing that I couldn’t give school my full attention during the season,” she said. “But I enjoy writing and like to spend time composing poetry when I can.”
She smiled for the first time in the interview when asked about music.
“Life’s too busy to have hobbies,” she joked. “But I like listening to G-Dragon before competitions or training. His music gets me in the right mindset.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PHI JU-YOUNG
