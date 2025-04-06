 Pope Francis appears in public 2 weeks after hospital discharge
Pope Francis appears in public 2 weeks after hospital discharge

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 19:21
Pope Francis arrives at the end of a mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican as part of the jubilee of the sick and the health workers on April 6. [AP/YONHAP]

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since being discharged from the hospital two weeks ago after treatment for double pneumonia, entering St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in a wheelchair to greet crowds.
 
Francis, 88, had been out of public view since March 23, when he gave a short greeting before leaving Rome's Gemelli hospital after more than five weeks of treatment in the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.
 
 
Pope Francis looks on from his wheelchair on St. Peter's Square as he prepares to lead the Angelus prayer in the Vatican, on April 6. [AFP/YONHAP]

