Taiwan announces temporary curb on short selling over U.S. tariffs

Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Sunday it will impose temporary curbs on short selling to help deal with potential market turmoil brought about by U.S. President Donald Trump's new import tariffs.Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement that it would limit the number of shares that can be shorted and raise the minimum short-selling margin ratio to 130 percent from 90 percent, starting from Monday and lasting until Friday.Taiwan's stock market was closed last Thursday and Friday for a holiday, and reopens on Monday.Reuters