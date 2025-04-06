 Taiwan announces temporary curb on short selling over U.S. tariffs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Taiwan announces temporary curb on short selling over U.S. tariffs

Published: 06 Apr. 2025, 19:21 Updated: 06 Apr. 2025, 19:43
TSMC CEO C. C. Wei speaks alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a $100 billion U.S. investment by the chip company in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on March 3. [EPA/YONHAP]

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei speaks alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a $100 billion U.S. investment by the chip company in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on March 3. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Taiwan's top financial regulator said on Sunday it will impose temporary curbs on short selling to help deal with potential market turmoil brought about by U.S. President Donald Trump's new import tariffs.
 
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement that it would limit the number of shares that can be shorted and raise the minimum short-selling margin ratio to 130 percent from 90 percent, starting from Monday and lasting until Friday.
 
Taiwan's stock market was closed last Thursday and Friday for a holiday, and reopens on Monday.
 

Related Article


Reuters
tags taiwan shortselling tariffs

More in World

Taiwan announces temporary curb on short selling over U.S. tariffs

Pope Francis appears in public 2 weeks after hospital discharge

Angry protesters from New York to Alaska assail Trump and Musk in 'Hands Off!' rallies

4 live bullets found in garbage can at Incheon airport

Israeli strike on a school in Gaza kills at least 27 people, Palestinian health officials say

Related Stories

Samsung, LG brace for washing machine tariffs as inauguration approaches

Tariffs terrorize Bitcoin prices

Korean student stabbed in random attack in Taiwan

Egg tariffs lifted for another six months as shortages remain

Korea, China hold first high-level meeting in months
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)