 China calls U.S. tariffs 'protectionist bullying'
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 17:09
People walk across a bridge with a stocks indicator board in the financial district of Shanghai on April 7. [AFP/YONHAP]

Threats and pressure are not the right way to deal with China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs".
 

The tariffs are "typical unilateral and protectionist bullying", spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference, adding that U.S. tariffs in the name of reciprocity only serve its own interest at the expense of other countries.
 
 
 

 

