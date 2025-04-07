China calls U.S. tariffs 'protectionist bullying'
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 17:09
Threats and pressure are not the right way to deal with China, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs".
The tariffs are "typical unilateral and protectionist bullying", spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference, adding that U.S. tariffs in the name of reciprocity only serve its own interest at the expense of other countries.
