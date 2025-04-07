7-Eleven T-shirts mark latest convenience store foray into fashion
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 17:25
Korean convenience stores are venturing beyond snacks and essentials, now setting their sights on fashion as a new revenue stream.
7-Eleven will release two styles of 7-Select Supima T-shirts for 9,900 won ($7.50) each from Wednesday, its operator, Korea Seven, said Monday.
While the company has previously collaborated with fashion brands, this marks the first time it is launching fashion products under a private label. The T-shirts are also the first product line developed by its in-house fashion and beauty task force, SevenCollect, which was launched in October last year.
The shirts use “soft yet durable” Supima cotton and include moisture-wicking and quick-drying functional fibers for lightweight comfort, according to 7-Eleven.
The shirts will be available in black and white and large and extra-large sizes. The brand additionally plans to launch eight styles of socks later this month.
7-Eleven is accelerating its push into fashion as part of a broader strategy to diversify revenue streams. In September 2024, it opened the Dongdaemun DunDun branch, a store focused on fashion and beauty. The branch sold T-shirts and socks in collaboration with streetwear brand Mwoong and sock label Sockstop. Those T-shirts and socks were also sold at the “New Wave Origin” branch, a franchise model introduced in October.
The shift toward fashion comes as Korea's convenience store market reaches saturation. The country had over 55,000 convenience stores — roughly one per 100 people — as of the end of 2024. With limited room for further expansion, operators seek differentiation through unique product offerings. With inflation pushing consumers to prioritize cost-effectiveness, 7-Eleven sees an opportunity in private-label apparel as a draw for foot traffic and a contributor to overall sales.
“This launch marks the first step in building capabilities to discover future growth drivers and expand into broader markets,” Park Se-hyun, head of the SevenCollect team at 7-Eleven, said.
“We will continue to introduce diverse fashion items to establish a brand image centered on challenge, change, dynamism and a young and trendy identity,” Park added.
Other convenience store operators are also exploring the fashion space. GS25 has previously partnered with fashion platform Musinsa to launch the Musinsa Standard Express collection, which includes T-shirts, jackets, pants, underwear and socks across 12 categories.
In convenience store mecca Japan, FamilyMart launched its private label Convenience Wear in 2021, offering more than 50 clothing items, including jackets and trousers. The company held the industry’s first fashion show in November 2023 to raise brand awareness and recently appointed global fashion icon Nigo as creative director. In 2023 alone, FamilyMart's apparel sales reportedly reached 10 billion yen ($68 million), rivaling those of established mid-tier fashion brands.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG SOO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)