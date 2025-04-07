 Hyundai Mobis opens integrated R&D center in India
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai Mobis opens integrated R&D center in India

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 11:36
Executives of Hyundai Mobis' integrated R&D center in Hyderabad, India, pose for a photo on April 2, during an opening event. [YONHAP]

Executives of Hyundai Mobis' integrated R&D center in Hyderabad, India, pose for a photo on April 2, during an opening event. [YONHAP]

 
Hyundai Mobis, Korea's leading auto parts maker, said Monday it has opened an integrated research and development (R&D) center in India as a global strategic hub dedicated to automotive software.
 
Hyundai Mobis has combined two existing R&D centers in India into one large-scale R&D base to participate in more projects led by its parent, Hyundai Motor Group, and to supply mobility solutions for vehicles developed by the group and global carmakers, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

"Based on our nearly 20 years of experience in developing mobility solutions for production vehicles, we will promote the advancement of software and contribute to improving product competitiveness," Lee Jong-keun, head of Hyundai Mobis Technical Center of India, said in the release.
 
Located in the center of Hyderabad, the new integrated R&D center is aimed at meeting rising demand for automotive software solutions in the world's most populous country, it said.
 
India's automobile market is expected to grow to 6.2 million vehicles by 2028 from the current 5.2 million units per year, the third-largest in the world, according to a global research firm.
 
Hyundai Mobis has focused on developing a platform integrating hardware and software for next-generation vehicles, such as software-defined vehicles.
 
It currently operates five global R&D hubs, including one each in Korea, China, Europe and the United States.

Yonhap
tags Hyundai Mobis

More in Industry

LG Electronics estimates Q1 operating profit down 5.7% at $856.7M

Hyundai Mobis opens integrated R&D center in India

Rivals Apple, Samsung face similar challenges in wake of Trump tariffs

Korea faces chip threats on all sides with possible U.S. tariffs, Japanese expansion

Spicing up the weekend: 2025 Korean International Ramyeon Fair runs at Coex Magok

Related Stories

Hyundai Mobis rolls out new obstacle-identifying headlamps

Hyundai Mobis wins record number of orders from foreign carmakers in 2022

Hyundai Mobis aims to to triple owned patents by 2025

Hyundai Mobis to buy semiconductor division

[SPONSORED REPORTS] Hyundai Mobis strives to protect drivers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)