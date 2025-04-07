SK Group's founding family celebrates conglomerate’s 72nd anniversary
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 21:34
Members of SK Group’s founding family gathered at the former residence of the group’s late founder for a quiet ceremony on Monday to commemorate the conglomerate’s 72nd anniversary, which is April 8.
Chairman Chey Tae-won, along with other key executives and family members, gathered at the late Chey Jong-gun’s former residence known as Seonhyewon in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, central Seoul, on Monday, according to industry insiders. Executive Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won and Chey Chang-won, SK Discovery’s Vice Chairman and Chairman of the SK Supex Council, also reportedly attended.
The late Chey Jong-gun bought Seonhyewon in 1968 and resided there until his death in 1973. His nephew, current Chairman Chey Tae-won, also spent part of his childhood at the residence. The property later served as a corporate training center before undergoing renovations in 2022. It reopened this year as the Seoul branch of the SKMS Research Institute. SKMS stands for the SK Management System, and embodies the group’s management philosophy.
Since 2018, SK Group has observed its founding day to honor the contributions of founder Chey Jong-gun and his brother, the late Chey Jong-hyun. That year also marked 20 years since the younger brother’s passing.
The pandemic led to more subdued, private commemorations, but the group published a collection of the brothers’ memorable sayings on its 70th anniversary in 2023.
Their childhood home was restored and opened to the public last year, and this year, the group released an archive of Chey Jong-hyun’s business endeavors, dubbed the “Sunkyong Chronicles.”
