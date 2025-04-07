Kakao Entertainment shuts down four illegal websites for pirating K-content
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 16:25
- YOON SO-YEON
Kakao Entertainment shut down four illegal websites with its P.CoK piracy detection team this year, the web content company said Monday.
P.CoK, an illegal content distribution detection team run by Kakao Entertainment established in 2021, shut down four websites including Mangaku, a Southeast Asian content pirate with over 18 million visitors a month. The website has been pirating K-content since 2008, but had not been caught until now.
The P.CoK team used its tracking technology to track down the operator and contacted them in person, leading the website to shut down within a week, according to Kakao Entertainment.
The company used similar methods to shut down Brazilian pirate Norte Rose Scan and U.S. pirate R — the former with 340,000 monthly visitors and the latter with 1.2 million. Bluebells in Bloom, a WordPress subpage, was shut down after Kakao Entertainment contacted management at WordPress.
"We have a system that spans all websites, anonymous communities and social media across the world," said a Kakao Entertainment official. "We have shut down over 25 illegal websites until now, and we are getting faster at what we do. We will keep on continuing our partnerships with the related institutions to tackle pirates."
