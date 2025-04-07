Anchovies for all
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 16:56
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Fishers remove freshly caught spring anchovies from their nets at Daebyeon Port in Gijang-gun, Busan, on Monday. The Gijang Anchovy Festival, one of Busan's best-known spring festivals, was canceled last year due to aging fishing village workers and financial issues, but it has been resumed this year and will be held for three days from April 25 to 27 at Daebyeon Port.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)