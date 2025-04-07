 Anchovies for all
Anchovies for all

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 16:56
Fishers remove freshly caught spring anchovies from their nets at Daebyeon Port in Gijang-gun, Busan, on Monday. The Gijang Anchovy Festival, one of Busan's best-known spring festivals, was canceled last year due to aging fishing village workers and financial issues, but it has been resumed this year and will be held for three days from April 25 to 27 at Daebyeon Port.

Fishers remove freshly caught spring anchovies from their nets at Daebyeon Port in Gijang-gun, Busan, on April 7. [NEWS1]

Fishers remove freshly caught spring anchovies from their nets at Daebyeon Port in Gijang-gun, Busan, on April 7. [NEWS1]


BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
