'Culinary Class Wars' star Kim Mi-ryung named Dongdaemun ambassador

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 15:31
Chef Kim Mi-ryung poses for a photo at a restaurant in northern Seoul on Oct. 21, 2024. [NEWS1]

Chef Kim Mi-ryung from Netflix’s hit cooking survival show “Culinary Class Wars” (2024) was appointed as an honorary ambassador for eastern Seoul's Dongdaemun District, the district announced Monday.
 
Kim has run a noodle soup restaurant named Andong Guksi at Gyeongdong market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, for over 30 years. She took part in the Netflix cooking competition show last year and finished in sixth place.
 

"I am very honored to be appointed as an honorary ambassador for Dongdaemun District, where I have been working for a long time," She said. "I will work to introduce the charm of Dongdaemun District, including traditional markets to many people."
 
Other honorary ambassadors representing the districts are actors Yoo Dong-geun, Lee Dong-Jun and Lee Jang-woo, singer Roh Ji-hoon and magician Leo.
 
“Culinary Class Wars” saw immense success last year, as it became the first unscripted Korean show to top Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows list for three weeks.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
