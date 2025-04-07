 Japan's hot spring face water shortages, prompting restrictions
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 16:45 Updated: 07 Apr. 2025, 16:49
A Japanese hot spring [JAPAN TOURISM AGENCY]

Japan’s major hot spring regions are facing water shortages, driven by a surge in tourism and the growing popularity of private-use baths. In response, many lodging facilities with hot springs are restricting visitors who only come for a dip without accommodation reservations and reducing late-night hours to conserve resources.
 
At Ureshino Hot Springs in Saga Prefecture, water levels dropped from 50 meters (164ft) in 2020 to 39.6 meters in 2023, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.
 

Niseko Hot Springs in Hokkaido has seen a 15-meter decline since 2021. Local governments are increasingly restricting nonovernight guests and halting operations between midnight and 5 a.m.
 
Overtourism has been a key factor. After the Covid-19 pandemic, a weak yen made Japan more attractive, pushing foreign tourist arrivals to a record 36.8 million in 2024, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.
 
According to CNN, private hot springs are particularly sought after by international tourists because communal hot springs require visitors to bathe fully naked — a custom foreign and uncomfortable to many international visitors.
 
While communal baths may cost as little as $3, many travelers are willing to pay a premium, often hundreds of dollars, for a private hot spring experience in hotel rooms. This trend increases water demand, as more is pumped to private facilities.
 
Aging infrastructure has also worsened the shortage. Akihiro Otsuka of the Chuo Onsen Research Institute said many facilities are poorly maintained, leading to significant water waste. He stressed the need for urgent infrastructure upgrades.
 
To address overtourism, Japan is considering raising the departure tax for foreign visitors from 1,000 yen ($7) to 5,000 yen. Local governments are also introducing accommodation taxes ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 yen.
 
In 2023, only nine municipalities had a lodging tax. By 2024, that number had grown to 14, with 43 more under review.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.


BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
