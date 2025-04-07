Korea ships first meat horses to Japan
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 16:47
Jeju has exported 30 horses to Japan, marking Korea’s first international shipment of horses for human consumption. The export follows Japan’s revision of sanitary import rules in November 2023.
The horses were transported from Jeju Port on Sunday, passed through Busan on Monday and are headed to Shimonoseki Port in Japan. From there, they will be taken to Kumamoto Prefecture, a region known for its horse meat consumption.
Farmers in Jeju bred the horses by crossing Belgian and Percheron draft breeds, which are valued for their size and marbling. Belgian horses weigh between 700 and 1,000 kilograms (1540 and 2200 pounds), while Percherons range from 500 to 1,000 kilograms. Japanese buyers will fatten the horses for another three to six months before they are slaughtered.
Jeju authorities coordinated with the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency and local animal health offices to complete a 30-day quarantine at a designated facility. Exporters Bovric Korea Co. and BizBio Co. handled the logistics.
To promote the quality of Jeju horse meat, the provincial government plans to certify restaurants that serve only locally bred and fattened horses. The program aims to prevent restaurants from selling meat from retired racehorses under false labels.
The certification will apply only to restaurants that serve Jeju horses, Jeju-bred horses or approved fattening breeds. These restaurants must use safe meat that has passed drug and antibiotic residue tests. From April 1 to 15, businesses can apply by submitting an application and a supplier recommendation via email or in person.
Inspectors will review documents and conduct site visits before issuing certifications. Restaurants that violate the standards will lose their certification, must return any subsidies received, and cannot reapply for two years.
Jeju’s tradition of eating horse meat dates back to the Neolithic era. Consumption declined during the rise of agriculture but revived in the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) when Mongolian ranches were established.
It became more common in modern times after Jeju’s first horse meat restaurant opened in 1989. Today, Jeju produces and consumes over 70 percent of Korea’s horse meat.
“This first export marks a new step for Jeju’s horse industry,” said Kim Hyung-eun, director of Jeju’s Agriculture and Livestock Bureau. “We’ll keep promoting Jeju horses and expanding export markets.”
