A roof becomes the face of Barcelona’s Santa Caterina Market

Tucked inside the Gothic Quarter of Barcelona — a maze of medieval cathedrals and tightly packed apartment blocks — the Santa Caterina Market has stood for generations as a neighborhood source of produce and household staples. But long before it was a market, the site housed the Santa Caterina Convent, built in the 13th century and destroyed by fire in 1845. The city’s first covered market was later constructed on the site with a utilitarian metal roof.Over the decades, as supermarkets and shopping centers spread across the city, the market fell into disrepair and lost much of its vitality. In the early 2000s, the city held a design competition to revive the space. The winning proposal came from the late architect Enric Miralles, whose bold and often unconventional designs helped define late-20th-century Barcelona. He died during the eight-year renovation, which was completed in 2005 and is now widely seen as one of his signature works.During construction, workers uncovered layers of Roman and medieval ruins beneath the market. Instead of relocating the artifacts, the city created a small archaeological museum on the site. The existing building was restored and updated, and new amenities were added, including a modern food court and a greatly expanded underground parking facility. The number of vendor stalls was reduced and walkways widened, opening up space for people to meet, rest and gather.But it is the roof that now defines Santa Caterina. A sweeping wave of multicolored ceramic tiles, set in hexagonal patterns and supported by arched steel beams, covers more than 5,600 square meters (60,279 square feet). Viewed from surrounding buildings, the rooftop resembles a giant mosaic of fruits, vegetables and preserved foods — turning what was once a simple shelter into a landmark. The cityscape now frames the roof as a kind of urban frontispiece, a “roofscape” that gives the market a face.What was once a dim, aging market has become a vibrant public space and a tourist destination, seamlessly combining commerce, architecture and history. Santa Caterina is not just a renovation but a reminder that even the most utilitarian spaces can become civic symbols. For cities elsewhere — including those in Korea, where many traditional markets face similar pressures — the project offers a compelling model for urban regeneration grounded in place, memory and design.바르셀로나의 고딕 지구는 대성당 등 중세 건축물과 중층 아파트가 밀집한 구도심이다. 도심 주거지 안에 자리한 산타카테리나 시장은 과일과 채소 따위 식료품을 공급하는 전통적인 유통시설이었다. 이 자리에 13세기에 지은 산타카테리나 수녀원이 있었으나 1845년 방화사건으로 파괴된 후, 양철지붕을 씌운 이 도시 최초의 근대 시장이 들어섰다.그러나 백화점 등 현대 상업시설에 밀려 시장은 활력을 잃고 쇠락해졌고 시 당국은 시장 재생을 위한 현상 경기를 개최했다. 엔리크 미라예스(1955~2000)의 리모델링 안이 당선되어 8년 공사 끝에 2005년 재개장했다. 그는 지난 세기 후반 국제적 명성을 떨친 바르셀로나의 건축가였으나 공사 도중 사망해 유작으로 남았다.시공 중에 고대와 중세 유적이 발굴되어 시장 한편에 현장 박물관을 마련했고, 광장 쪽의 기존 시장건물을 새로 단장해 재활용했다. 고급스러운 푸드코트를 신설했고 지하 주차장을 대폭 증설해 편의시설을 확보했다. 기존 매대의 수를 줄이고 통로를 넓혀 만든 넉넉한 공용 공간은 만남과 휴식의 공공장소가 되었다.6개의 부정형 목조 지붕틀을 서로 엇갈리게 붙인 거대한 파도 모양의 지붕이 시장 전체 공간을 덮었다. 중앙을 관통하는 아치형 철골 프레임 두 개가 지붕을 지지한다. 1700평 넓이의 지붕면은 특수 제작한 육각형 채색 타일로 마감했다. 67개 색상으로 이루어진 지붕면은 과일과 채소, 가공식품을 형상화한 디자인으로 마치 알록달록한 대형 식탁보를 펼쳐 놓은 듯하다. 주변의 건물에서 보면 시장 지붕은 도시의 수퍼 그래픽이 되어, 지붕이 정면이 되는 풍경, ‘루프스케이프(roofscape)’를 창조했다.우중충했던 전통시장이 환골탈태, 밝고 멋진 공공장소가 되었고 국제적인 관광명소가 되었다. 피카소와 가우디를 배출한 바르셀로나의 예술적 장인적 전통을 잇는 이 작품은 유사한 과제를 안고 있는 한국 도시들의 벤치마킹 모델이다.