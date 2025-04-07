Yoon’s defiance after impeachment raises concern (KOR)

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was unanimously removed from office by the Constitutional Court on April 4, has yet to issue a statement accepting the ruling. Instead, he has continued to thank his supporters while avoiding any acknowledgment of wrongdoing or responsibility for the political crisis that led to his impeachment.On Saturday, Yoon released a second public message from his official residence in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, where he has remained since the court’s decision. In it, he expressed gratitude to the “People’s Legal Team,” a group of supporters who had rallied against his impeachment. “I remember your first cries at Cheonggyecheon Plaza on Feb. 13,” he wrote. The rally, however, included threatening slogans aimed at the Constitutional Court, with one speaker declaring that the court would be “erased from history” if it ruled against the will of the people.Despite growing calls for unity and acceptance of the court’s ruling, Yoon has not offered an apology for the imposition of martial law, the issue at the heart of his impeachment. He has also refrained from addressing the chaos and fear it caused.As a former prosecutor, Yoon is undoubtedly aware of the legal implications he now faces without the protection of presidential immunity. The charge of leading an insurrection carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment or even the death penalty. But rather than preparing the public for a respectful legal process, Yoon appears to be doubling down on mobilizing his core supporters. His statement that he would “remain by your side” despite stepping down from the presidency suggests an ongoing attempt to maintain political influence, a move widely seen as inappropriate given the gravity of the situation.Equally troubling is the response of the People Power Party (PPP). Despite the Constitutional Court’s finding that the martial law order was both unconstitutional and illegal, party leaders visited Yoon at his residence and shared his message encouraging preparations for the next presidential election. Some party members have even criticized colleagues like Rep. Kim Sang-wook, who had opposed martial law, signaling a troubling lack of reflection within the party.The outcome of the April 2 by-elections, including the loss of the Geoje mayoral race to the Democratic Party, suggests that centrist voters are already turning away. If the party continues to ignore public sentiment and align itself with Yoon’s defiant posture, it risks further alienation ahead of the next presidential election.Yoon is expected to vacate the official residence soon. Before he does, he should deliver a message of acceptance and reconciliation. Senior figures in the PPP must also consider how to rebuild trust — not only among moderates but within their own conservative base. Echoing Yoon’s rejection of the court’s decision will only deepen the political divide.지난 4일 헌법재판관 전원일치 결정으로 파면된 이후 서울 한남동 관저에 머무르는 윤석열 전 대통령이 어제(6일) 자신을 지지했던 국민변호인단에 대한 감사 인사를 전했다. 헌재 선고 직후 “저를 지지해 주시고 응원해 주신 여러분께 깊이 감사드린다”는 인사를 낸 이후 두 번째 메시지지만, 이번에도 헌재 판결에 대한 승복은 담기지 않았다. 오히려 불복 수위를 더 높였다는 느낌마저 든다. 윤 전 대통령은 우리 사회에 큰 혼란을 초래한 계엄에 대해 한 번도 제대로 된 사과를 하지 않았다.윤 전 대통령은 어제 두 번째 입장문에서 “국민변호인단 여러분, 2월 13일 저녁 청계광장을 가득 메웠던 여러분의 첫 함성을 기억합니다”라고 했다. 당시 탄핵 반대 집회에선 헌재를 겨냥한 섬뜩한 구호가 쏟아졌다. 한국사 강사 전한길씨는 “만약에 (헌재가) 국민의 뜻을 저버린다면 우리 국민들은 반드시 헌재를 역사 속에서 사라지게 할 것”이라고 말했다. 승복과 화합의 메시지를 기다리고 있는 국민에게 윤 전 대통령은 헌재와 재판관들에 대한 협박이 난무했던 집회를 감사의 대상으로 들고나온 것이다.형법을 잘 아는 윤 전 대통령이 현직 대통령의 불소추특권이 사라진 현실에서 향후 수사와 재판 과정에서 닥칠 어려움이 염려스러울 수는 있다. 내란 우두머리 혐의는 유죄가 인정될 경우 법정형이 사형과 무기징역(금고)뿐이다. 그러나 일국의 대통령을 지냈던 사람이 국민 통합을 위한 대승적 메시지 대신 여전히 강성 지지층의 결집에 매달리는 자세는 실망스럽기 짝이 없다. 윤 전 대통령 앞에는 고위공직자범죄수사처(채 해병 사건)와 경찰(체포 방해 사건)·검찰(명태균씨 사건) 수사가 기다리고 있다. 겸허하게 법적 절차를 기다려야 할 판에 지지층을 향해 “저는 대통령직에서는 내려왔지만, 늘 여러분 곁을 지키겠습니다” 같은 입장문을 낸 것은 매우 부적절한 처신이다.더욱 실망스러운 것은 국민의힘의 태도다. 비상계엄이 중대한 위헌·위법 행위였다는 헌재 결론이 났음에도 불구하고 지도부는 관저를 찾아가 “대선 준비를 잘해서 꼭 승리하기 바란다”는 윤 전 대통령의 메시지를 옮겼다. 비상계엄과 이에 따른 국정 혼란에 책임져야 할 정당으로서 후안무치한 행태다. 당 일각에선 아직도 김상욱 의원 등 계엄에 반대했던 당내 인사들을 성토하고 있다니 어이없다.조만간 대통령 관저를 떠날 윤 전 대통령은 더는 실기하지 말고 승복과 통합의 메시지를 내놔야 한다. 국민의힘 중진들은 중도층은 고사하고 등 돌린 보수 지지자라도 끌어안을 대책을 고민할 시점이다. 윤 전 대통령의 불복에 맞장구치는 모습이 부끄럽지도 않은가.