미 대법원, 청소년 홀리는 ‘디저트 연상 전자담배’에 제동

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 07:21
Supreme Court Rules Against Makers of Flavored Vapes Popular With Teens
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court handed a victory to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, tossing out an appeals court decision that had found the agency acted unlawfully in rejecting applications from two manufacturers of flavored liquids used in e-cigarettes with names such as Jimmy the Juice Man Peachy Strawberry, Signature Series Mom’s Pistachio and Suicide Bunny Mother’s Milk and Cookies.
In a unanimous decision written by Justice Samuel Alito, the justices left in place, for now, an FDA order that prohibited retailers from marketing flavored tobacco products, sending the case back to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for further review.
Alito wrote that the agency’s denials of the applications were for the most part “sufficiently consistent” with agency guidance on tobacco regulations. The justices rejected a ruling by the appeals court that the agency had acted arbitrarily and capriciously and had tried to change the rules in the middle of the approval process.
In the opinion, Alito highlighted the possible dangers of the flavored products appealing to middle and high school students, writing that “the kaleidoscope of flavor options adds to the allure of e-cigarettes and has thus contributed to the booming demand for such products among young Americans.”
“Flavors lure kids, which is why Congress gave FDA the authority to make science-based decisions on what is appropriate for our nation’s health,” said Erika Sward, the assistant vice president for nationwide advocacy at the American Lung Association, who applauded the court’s ruling.
Tony Abboud, the executive director of the Vapor Technology Association, a trade group, said in a statement that he was “deeply disappointed” by the ruling.
“The future of flavored vaping now lies in President Trump’s hands, and we urge him to fulfill his campaign promise to save flavored vaping — the most effective tool available to quit smoking deadly cigarettes,” he said.
The ruling was not quite a complete victory for the agency, which had not contested one aspect of the appeals court’s ruling: that it should not have told the manufacturers that their marketing plans would be critical to their applications only to discount them. The agency argued that any error on that score was harmless. The Supreme Court instructed the lower court to reconsider that question.
미 대법원, 청소년 홀리는 ‘디저트 연상 전자담배’에 제동
미 대법원은 수요일(4월 2일) 보건당국이 향을 첨가한 전자담배 액상 제조업체의 신청을 기각한 것은 위법하다는 하급심 판결을 뒤집으면서 식품의약안전국(FDA)의 손을 들어주었다. 제조업체는 가향 전자담배 액상에 ‘지미 주스맨의 복숭아 딸기맛’, ‘엄마가 만든 피스타치오 맛 프리미엄 라인’, ‘수어사이드 버니 엄마표 우유와 쿠키’ 같은 이름을 붙였다.
새뮤얼 얼리토 대법관이 쓴 만장일치의 판결문을 통해 대법원은 소매업체에서 가향 액상 제품을 팔지 못하도록 한 FDA의 명령을 당분간 유지하기로 하고, 사건을 제5순회 항소법원으로 돌려보냈다.
얼리토 대법관은 FDA의 신청 기각은 기관의 담배 규제 지침과 ‘충분히 일관하는’ 조치였다고 밝혔다. 대법원은 또 FDA가 임의적이고 변덕스럽게 행동했으며, 승인 절차 중 규정을 바꾸려 했다는 항소법원의 판결도 인정하지 않았다.
판결문은 중고등학생이 매력적이라고 생각할 수 있는 가향 전자담배의 잠재적 위험을 강조하며 “다채로운 향료 옵션은 전자담배를 멋지게 보이게 해 젊은 미국인 사이에서 이러한 제품에 대한 폭발적인 수요를 불러일으켰다”고 지적했다.
미국 폐협회의 전국 캠페인 담당 에리카 스워드 부회장은 판결을 환영하며 “향료는 아이들을 유혹하며, 이런게 바로 의회가 FDA에 과학에 기반한 판단을 하라고 권한을 부여한 이유”라고 말했다.
전자담배 산업 단체인 베이퍼기술협회 토니 아부드 전무는 성명을 통해 “이번 판결에 깊은 실망을 금할 수 없다”고 밝혔다. 이어 “가향 전자담배의 미래는 이제 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 손에 달려 있다”면서 “치명적인 담배를 끊을 수 있는 가장 효과적인 수단인 가향 전자담배를 지켜내겠다는 대선 공약을 실천해주길 바란다”고 말했다.
그러나 이번 판결을 FDA의 완전한 승리라고 보기는 어렵다. 항소심 중요 쟁점 중 하나인 ‘마케팅 계획의 중요성’ 에 대해 FDA가 항소하지 않았기 때문이다. 제조업체 측에 마케팅 계획이 신청의 핵심 요소가 될 것이라 알린 뒤 이를 무시한 것처럼 보였다는 지적에 대해 FDA는 “무해한 실수였다”고 주장하고 있다. 대법원은 이 쟁점을 하급심이 다시 판단해야 한다고 봤다.
