Hwasa raps up 'Twits' tour in North America
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 17:06 Updated: 07 Apr. 2025, 17:25
- YOON SO-YEON
Hwasa of girl group Mamamoo finished her North American tour with a performance in Chicago last week, marking the tour as a "pivotal moment" in her growth as a singer.
"This tour may be the most pivotal moment in my growth," Hwasa said in a press release on Monday. "I saw myself through the tour and I saw where I should be going."
Hwasa held her "Twits" tour in North America across 11 cities around the region, including Oakland, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and Chicago. It was her first tour around the North American region as a solo singer.
She toured around Asia last year after releasing her second EP "O" (2024) last September.
"I felt lost these days because I had only been working and walking in one direction," Hwasa said. "But the tour has let me realize where I am going. I feel like the things I have learned during the tour will let me continue growing and set my attitude into the future."
"Thank you to everyone who stayed with me during the tour," she said.
Having debuted in 2014 as a member of K-pop quartet Mamamoo, Hwasa made her solo debut in 2019 with the single “twit,” which flaunted her dominant female power concept at a time when it was uncommon in the genre.
