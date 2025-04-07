 NEXZ to release second EP 'O-RLY?' this month
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 16:21
Boy band NEXZ's ″O-RLY?″ teaser image [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band NEXZ will release its second EP "O-RLY?" on April 28, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
"O-RLY?" comes five months after its first EP, "Nallina," was released last November embodying “the group's confidence to shake up the mundane world,” according to the agency.
 

The new album will also take the "cool and free" vibe of the first album, but add a new twist.
 
NEXZ is a seven-member boy band with six Japanese members — Tomoya, Yu, Seita, Hyui, Haru and Yuki — and one Korean member, So Geon.
 
The band made its debut in May last year as part of JYP Entertainment's goal to directly aim at the Japanese market, put together jointly with Sony Music Japan through audition program "Nizi Project Season 2" (2023).
 
NEXZ will hold a special concert in Korea and kick off its tour in Japan, according to JYP Entertainment.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags JYP Entertainment NEXZ

