T-ara's Hyomin gets married with group members in attendance

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 10:41
Hyomin of girl group T-ara and her noncelebrity husband are seen during their wedding at the Shilla Hotel Jung District, central Seoul, on April 6. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hyomin of girl group T-ara tied the knot with her noncelebrity groom over the weekend, with fellow group members in attendance to celebrate the occasion.
 
The 36-year-old singer, whose legal name is Park Sun-young, held her wedding at the Shilla Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sunday. Her husband is reportedly a professional in the finance industry.
 
Several members of T-ara were present, highlighting their longstanding friendship.
 
“Our Hyomin was glowing today,” member Boram wrote on social media, sharing a photo from the venue. “The ceremony felt like a scene from a fairy tale. Hyomin, congratulations once again.”
 

Qri also posted photos from the wedding on Instagram. Ji-yeon and Eun-jung attended as well, showing their continued closeness with the bride.
 
Member So-yeon was unable to attend due to personal circumstances. She is currently living in Dubai with her husband, footballer Cho Yu-min of Sharjah FC. In a post on Thursday, she explained, “Due to an unchangeable moving date and construction delays, I won’t be able to make it to Hyomin’s wedding.”
 
Comedian Jo Se-ho served as the host for the ceremony, while singer Gummy and actor Yim Si-wan performed congratulatory songs.
 
The guest list also included singer Kim Jae-joong, solo artist Kwon Eun-bi, actor Lee Dong-wook, TV personality Hong Seok-cheon and entertainer Lee Sang-min.
 
Hyomin debuted in 2009 as a member of the girl group T-Ara, which is known for songs like “Roly-Poly” (2011), “TTL” (2009) and “Bo Peep Bo Peep” (2009).
 
She also starred in several dramas such as “Follower” (2021) and “Sweet Temptation” (2015), and reality shows like “Celeb Beauty Plus” (2021)” and “Beauty Time” (2019-2021).

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hyomin T-ara wedding

