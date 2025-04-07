 'Mickey 17' to hit streaming services after a disappointing month in theaters
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'Mickey 17' to hit streaming services after a disappointing month in theaters

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 11:51
Director Bong Joon-ho, right, and actor Robert Pattinson pose for a photo during a press conference for ″Mickey 17″ at a theater in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 20. [NEWS1]

Director Bong Joon-ho, right, and actor Robert Pattinson pose for a photo during a press conference for ″Mickey 17″ at a theater in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 20. [NEWS1]

 
Director Bong Joon-ho’s Hollywood sci-fi film “Mickey 17” (2025) will end its theatrical run roughly one month after release and become available on streaming platforms following underwhelming box office results.
 
The movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 9 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, according to the platform’s latest release schedule. U.S. outlets, including Forbes, reported that the film will also be accessible on other platforms such as Apple TV and Fandango.
 
The shift to streaming marks the conclusion of the film’s box office run.
 
Data from Box Office Mojo shows that “Mickey 17,” which premiered in 3,807 theaters across North America on March 7, gradually saw its theater count reduced. As of Friday, the film had grossed $44.7 million in North America and $77.7 million internationally for a global total of $122.4 million.
 

Related Article

In Korea, the film also underperformed, drawing a total of 2.99 million admissions and earning around 29.6 billion won ($22 million) as of Sunday, according to the Korean Film Council’s integrated ticketing system.
 
The film’s net production budget — excluding marketing and promotional costs — reportedly reached $118 million. U.S. media outlet Variety reported that Warner Bros., the film’s distributor, spent an additional $80 million on marketing.
 
With exhibitor shares taken into account, Variety estimated the break-even point for the film at around $300 million. Industry analysts expect the film’s global box office revenue to cap out at roughly $143 million, suggesting losses could approach $80 million.
 
Most recent films rely on streaming rights and TV licensing to recoup costs, as theatrical releases alone rarely yield profits. However, streaming contracts are typically influenced by box office performance, which could limit the film’s ability to recover its deficit.
 
Starring British actor Robert Pattinson, the film received a relatively modest “B” grade in audience polling conducted by market research firm CinemaScore during its opening weekend. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a critic score of 77 percent and an audience score of 73 percent, as of Monday.
 
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Mickey 17 Bong Joon-ho box office streaming Robert Pattinson

More in Movies

'The Match' director Kim Hyung-ju finds the drama in ancient board game Go

'Mickey 17' to hit streaming services after a disappointing month in theaters

'Hi.5,' starring Yoo Ah-in, targets June release

Singer-actor Cha Eun-woo takes on first starring role in film 'First Ride'

61st Baeksang Arts Awards set for May 5

Related Stories

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' hits Korean theaters Jan. 28

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' leads Korean film lineup at Berlin International Film Festival

Release dates delayed again for upcoming Bong Joon-ho film 'Mickey 17'

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' is entertaining, thought-provoking, but not director's best

Robert Pattinson to visit Korea for premiere of Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)