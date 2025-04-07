'Mickey 17' to hit streaming services after a disappointing month in theaters
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 11:51
Director Bong Joon-ho’s Hollywood sci-fi film “Mickey 17” (2025) will end its theatrical run roughly one month after release and become available on streaming platforms following underwhelming box office results.
The movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video at 9 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, according to the platform’s latest release schedule. U.S. outlets, including Forbes, reported that the film will also be accessible on other platforms such as Apple TV and Fandango.
The shift to streaming marks the conclusion of the film’s box office run.
Data from Box Office Mojo shows that “Mickey 17,” which premiered in 3,807 theaters across North America on March 7, gradually saw its theater count reduced. As of Friday, the film had grossed $44.7 million in North America and $77.7 million internationally for a global total of $122.4 million.
In Korea, the film also underperformed, drawing a total of 2.99 million admissions and earning around 29.6 billion won ($22 million) as of Sunday, according to the Korean Film Council’s integrated ticketing system.
The film’s net production budget — excluding marketing and promotional costs — reportedly reached $118 million. U.S. media outlet Variety reported that Warner Bros., the film’s distributor, spent an additional $80 million on marketing.
With exhibitor shares taken into account, Variety estimated the break-even point for the film at around $300 million. Industry analysts expect the film’s global box office revenue to cap out at roughly $143 million, suggesting losses could approach $80 million.
Most recent films rely on streaming rights and TV licensing to recoup costs, as theatrical releases alone rarely yield profits. However, streaming contracts are typically influenced by box office performance, which could limit the film’s ability to recover its deficit.
Starring British actor Robert Pattinson, the film received a relatively modest “B” grade in audience polling conducted by market research firm CinemaScore during its opening weekend. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a critic score of 77 percent and an audience score of 73 percent, as of Monday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
