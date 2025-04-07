'The Match' director Kim Hyung-ju finds the drama in ancient board game Go
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 13:28 Updated: 07 Apr. 2025, 13:31
“The Match” (2025), a film depicting the legendary rivalry between Go master Cho Hun-hyun and his protégé Lee Chang-ho, has become a surprise hit at the Korean box office.
Since its March 26 release, the film has held the top spot and recently surpassed 1.35 million admissions. With a break-even point at 1.8 million, the film is expected to cross 2 million admissions soon.
Director Kim Hyung-ju sat down for an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, at a production office in southern Seoul on Thursday to talk about the film’s success, its rocky road to release and the deeper lessons found in the game of Go, better known in Korea as baduk.
Q. How are you feeling now that the film has finally been released?
A. It’s been a long and difficult road. But seeing full theaters on opening day gave me some relief. During stage greetings, I felt comforted by the audience’s energy. One comment that stuck with me was, “It’s been a while since a film really felt like it belonged in theaters.”
Why did you choose the relationship between Cho Hun-hyun and Lee Chang-ho as the subject?
Director Yoon Jong-bin suggested I look into their story. As I dug deeper, it read like martial arts fiction. Their relationship was full of emotional highs and lows. I didn’t know anything about Go, but I read 30 years’ worth of “Monthly Baduk” to understand it. The commentary was vivid enough to feel the matchroom atmosphere. Go at the time had a sense of romanticism, and the players had strong personalities. Even for those unfamiliar with the game, I believed that if we clearly showed momentum and key moments, the story would still resonate. This isn’t a film about Go — it’s a film set in Go.
Was it difficult getting Cho Hun-hyun’s approval?
Yes. We approached him through the Korea Baduk Association and heard he had declined the idea a few times. Fortunately, he agreed. Maybe he thought it could help revive interest in the game. He asked for two things: Show the proper technique when handling the stones and avoid violent scenes. I was nervous at the premiere, but he seemed to enjoy it. He said, “I didn’t really teach Chang-ho anything. He figured it out himself,” and “My comeback was much harder than it looked in the film.”
Go is a quiet and cerebral game. How did you make it cinematic?
I focused on the emotions behind the moves. There are two main matches in the film, and I wanted each to feel distinct. The first one, between teacher and student, is emotionally intense — Lee nearly gives up, then finds clarity in his master’s lessons, while Cho loses composure and falls into despair. The final match is between a teacher making his return and a student defending his place. The outcome didn’t matter to me. I told the actors to enjoy the match itself. We wanted the tension of a sports film.
Jo Woo-jin’s role as Nam Ki-chul was brief but memorable. What was the idea behind that character?
Though it was a short appearance, it had impact. I had Jo Woo-jin in mind while writing. The character is based on a blend of real-life players. I wanted someone who could offer emotional support to both Cho and Lee, especially since they couldn’t lean on each other. After filming a rain scene where Nam comforts Cho, Jo said, “This dialogue works even if you replace Go with acting. It felt like I was giving advice to Lee Byung-hun, which was strange.”
What part of the story differs most from real life?
Young Lee Chang-ho’s personality. He was famously stoic even as a child, but we made him more rebellious and arrogant. That was a creative choice to highlight his transformation. I imagined he developed a kind of emotional armor through his experiences, eventually becoming the calm figure we know.
How was it working with Yoo Ah-in, given the controversy?
Early on, we just discussed tone. We couldn’t make him as quiet as the real Lee Chang-ho. I wanted Yoo to hold his ground when challenging his teacher’s philosophy. He brought a consistent energy to the role. His performance was powerful. My job was just to keep it from overflowing.
Do you still feel conflicted about casting Yoo Ah-in?
I’m grateful for his work, but yes, my feelings are complicated. Maybe that resentment will fade with time. He’s experienced legal consequences and probably the hardest time in his life.
Lee Byung-hun mentioned the line, “Is it you again, Chang-ho? Then I have no choice. This is the match,” as his favorite. Is it yours too?
Yes. It comes from a commentary in “Monthly Baduk.” The moment I read it, I knew I wanted to end the film with that line. It appears in the epilogue sequence that runs from the press conference to the credits. I wanted to show that the two had grown and now approached the game with clarity and sincerity. The match continues — that was the feeling I wanted to leave with the audience.
What did you learn from making a film about Go?
It reminded me that life doesn’t always go the way we plan. Like people, films have their own fate. What struck me most in Go was the idea of “bokgi” — reviewing a match afterward, together with your opponent. It’s about reflection and mutual respect. That process doesn’t exist in most sports. Go is a game with dignity.
Would you say “The Match” is a film about losing with dignity?
I’d like people to see it that way. Go is often compared to life. We sit at the board every day, trying to find the best move. No two games in history have ever been the same. Each player faces a unique situation. As long as you play your best, that’s enough. Even in defeat, if you reflect and prepare for the next, that’s what Go and life is about. I hope that message reaches the audience.
BY JUNG HYUN-MOK
