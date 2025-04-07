MBC's 'Good Day' airs with Kim Soo-hyun edited out
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 18:58
Actor Kim Soo-hyun was completely edited out of the Sunday's broadcast of the MBC variety show “Good Day,” despite having participated in the filming. None of his scenes aired, including his involvement in a celebrity auction and a group recording session of “Telepathy,” a 1988 hit by the duo City Boys.
In a segment featuring CL of girl group 2NE1, Kim Soo-hyun could briefly be seen sitting in the center of a full group shot. However, producers cropped the image using editing effects to ensure he did not appear on screen.
During a voice directing scene led by singer G-Dragon, fellow cast members Code Kunst, Yim Si-wan, Hwang Kwang-hee, Jung Hae-in, Jo Se-ho, and members of band DAY6 were shown recording one by one — but Kim was absent.
The show's producers employed various editing techniques, including tight zoom-ins and individualized cropping, to remove Kim from group scenes, despite the large number of participants.
The edits came after Kim came under fire for his alleged six-year romantic relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron from when she was still a child. Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her home in Seouls' Seongdong District on Feb. 16 — Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday.
Kim appeared in a group shot during the show’s March 16 broadcast after he took part in shooting the program on March 13, despite growing criticism. Following viewer backlash, “Good Day” producers announced that they would minimize Kim’s presence in future broadcasts and not air the individual recording segment filmed that day. The show went on hiatus on March 28 to undergo restructuring.
In a press conference held on March 31, Kim Soo-hyun denied allegations of dating Kim Sae-ron while she was not old enough to legally consent to a relationship and rejected claims that pressure from him or his agency contributed to her death.
He also questioned the authenticity of KakaoTalk messages from 2016 and 2018 that were released by her family. Kim has since filed a civil and criminal lawsuit seeking 12 billion won ($8.2 million) in damages against the family and Kim Se-ui, a conservative YouTuber who founded Hoverlab.
