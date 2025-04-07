 2 Chinese teenagers booked for filming military aircraft in Suwon
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 14:20
Two Chinese teenagers have been apprehended by police for allegedly filming military aircraft near an air base in Suwon, Gyeonggi, without authorization, authorities said Monday.
 
The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency’s security investigation division announced Monday that the two Chinese individuals, both in their late teens, have been booked on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Military Bases and Installations.
 

According to the police, the suspects were caught around 3:30 p.m. on March 21 near the Air Force's 10th Fighter Wing in Suwon. They are accused of using a DSLR camera and a mobile phone to photograph fighter jets during takeoff and landing.
 
“Two men are taking photos near the air base,” a local resident who witnessed the incident reported to police.
 
Officers from the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Precinct’s national security unit and the provincial counterterrorism and counterintelligence teams were dispatched to the scene, where they located the suspects and brought them in for questioning.
 
Investigators later confirmed that the individuals are high school students from China who had entered Korea on tourist visas three days prior to the incident.
 
A search of their DSLR camera and smartphone revealed numerous images of military aircraft in flight.
 
Police are currently conducting digital forensics on the seized devices to determine whether the suspects also filmed other sensitive sites, such as additional military installations, airports or seaports, which are designated key national infrastructure.
 
The two individuals have been officially charged and are currently subject to an exit ban.
 
One of the suspects told investigators that they “enjoy taking photos of airplanes as a hobby.” However, police remain cautious about accepting the explanation at face value and are keeping all possibilities open, including potential espionage.
 
“This remains an active investigation, and we cannot disclose further details,” a police official said. “We’ve imposed a travel ban and are continuing to trace their movements.”
 
This is not the first such incident involving Chinese nationals. In November last year, a Chinese individual was caught flying a drone over the National Intelligence Service headquarters in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
 
In January, another Chinese national was found filming Jeju International Airport with a drone. Neither case has, to date, produced concrete evidence of espionage.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
