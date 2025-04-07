North Korea hosts 1st Pyongyang marathon in 6 years
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 08:17 Updated: 07 Apr. 2025, 08:59
North Korea has hosted its annual Pyongyang International Marathon for the first time in six years, resuming it following a suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the North's state media on Monday.
Marathon enthusiasts from North Korea, China, Morocco, Ethiopia and other countries took part in the Pyongyang International Marathon the previous day, which featured full and half marathons, as well as 10-kilometer and five-kilometer races for both men and women, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.
The opening ceremony took place at Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang, attended by Vice Premier and Vice Chairman of the state sports guidance committee Pak Jong-gun, Sports Minister Kim Il-kuk and other officials.
The marathon event was launched in 1981 to celebrate North Korean founder Kim Il Sung's birthday on April 15 and had been held annually until it was suspended in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Rodong Sinmun, the mainstream newspaper for the general public, reported that North Korean workers and adolescent students waved and clapped as runners passed along major streets in the capital.
North Korean runners won gold in both the men's and women's full marathon events, while silver went to an Ethiopian athlete in the men's race and a North Korean athlete in the women's.
Bronze medals went to a North Korean in the men's race and an Ethiopian in the women's, while all medals in the half marathon event were claimed by North Korean runners, according to the reports.
Polish runners swept all the medals in the amateur men's marathon, while a runner from Hong Kong took gold in the women's amateur race.
North Korea's hosting of the international event raises speculation that the country may reopen its borders to foreign tourists, primarily as a source of foreign currency revenue.
After reopening to foreign travelers following years of pandemic border controls, North Korea had allowed Western visitors in since late February, but abruptly suspended foreign tours again for unclear reasons.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)