 North Korean leader sends condolences over death of ex-Lao president
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 09:12
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, right, holds talks with her Lao counterpart in Pyongyang on March 4, in this photo published by the Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolence to the president of Laos over the recent death of former President Khamtai Siphandone, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.
 
The message sent to President Thongloun Sisoulith came as Laos observes a five-day mourning period through Monday, following the death of the former president last Wednesday at the age of 101.
 

In the message reported by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim "expressed deep condolences" to the incumbent Lao president, his party, the government, the Lao people and the bereaved family on behalf of the North Korean government and people.
 
"I am confident that the Lao party, government and the people will overcome the sorrow of the loss and achieve great success in the struggle to uphold and advance the socialist cause, as wished by comrade Khamtai Siphandone," Kim noted.
 
Sharing a socialist ideology, Laos is one of the few countries with which North Korea maintains close ties. In March last year, a North Korean delegation led by Kim Song-nam, director of the international department of the country's ruling Workers' Party, visited Laos and paid a courtesy call on the incumbent president.

Yonhap
