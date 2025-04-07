57% of nation wants PPP out of government, according to survey
A majority of Koreans believe a change in government is needed in the next presidential election, according to a poll released Monday.
The survey, conducted by Realmeter on behalf of Energy Economic News from Wednesday to Friday, found that 56.9 percent of respondents support a transfer of power to the opposition. The figure represents a slight dip of 0.2 percentage points from the previous week.
Support for the conservative People Power Party (PPP) remaining in government stood at 37 percent, down 0.8 percentage points. Those who responded “don’t know” made up 6.1 percent.
Among ideological groups, 92.5 percent of progressives supported a change in government, while 74.6 percent of conservatives favored continuity. Among moderates, 65.7 percent backed a power shift, compared to 29.6 percent who preferred a government of the current ruling party.
In terms of party support, the Democratic Party (DP) led with 44.8 percent, followed by the PPP at 35.7 percent. The DP's support dropped 2.5 percentage points from the previous week, while the PPP declined by 0.4 percentage points. The 9.1-point gap between the two major parties remained outside the poll’s margin of error for a second consecutive week.
The survey also showed support for the Rebuilding Korea Party, led by former Justice Minister Cho Kuk — who is currently serving a prison sentence — at 5.2 percent, the Reform Party at 3.3 percent, the Progressive Party at 1.2 percent and other parties at 1.7 percent. Respondents who identified as unaffiliated voters accounted for 8.2 percent.
The poll surveyed 1,516 voters aged 18 or older nationwide. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, with a response rate of 6.6 percent.
Further details are available on the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission’s website.
