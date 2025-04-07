Constitutional Court to rule on Justice Minister Park Sung-jae's impeachment on Thursday
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 18:36
Korea’s Constitutional Court said Monday it will deliver its ruling on the impeachment case against Justice Minister Park Sung-jae at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The verdict will be delivered at the court’s main chamber in Jongno District, central Seoul.
Park was impeached by the National Assembly on Dec. 12 last year for allegedly failing to oppose the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 and for subsequently attending a meeting at a safe house in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, the next day.
During the meeting, Park reportedly discussed follow-up measures with then-Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min and other officials.
Among four high-ranking officials who were impeached over the martial law declaration, Park is the only one whose trial has concluded and is now awaiting a ruling.
During the trial, the court focused on three main issues: whether Park's participation in the Cabinet meeting constituted a violation of the Constitution or criminal acts such as insurrection; whether his refusal to submit documents to the National Assembly breached the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly; and whether his early departure from a plenary session violated the Constitution and the State Public Officials Act.
The court's ruling will come 119 days after the National Assembly passed the impeachment motion. The final hearing in Park’s case was held on March 18, and the ruling will be issued 23 days later.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)