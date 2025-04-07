DP chief calls for end to 'state of insurrection' before pursuing constitutional reform
Published: 07 Apr. 2025
Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung said Monday that while he agrees on the need for constitutional reform, ending what he called a “state of insurrection” must come first.
Speaking at a Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, Lee addressed recent remarks by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, who raised the possibility of a constitutional amendment.
“Advancing democracy is important, but preventing its collapse is far more urgent at this moment,” Lee said.
The DP chief also pointed to procedural barriers to holding a constitutional referendum alongside the upcoming presidential election.
“Under the current National Referendum Act, early voting is not permitted for constitutional amendments,” he said. “This means voters could only cast ballots on the amendment on the main election day, raising the risk of failing to meet a quorum.”
He added that unless the National Referendum Act is revised within this week, it would be “literally impossible” to hold both the presidential election and a constitutional referendum within the legally mandated 60-day window following the president’s dismissal.
“If a bipartisan agreement can be reached quickly to amend the law, then it may be feasible, but attempts to shift the national conversation from insurrection to constitutional reform must not be tolerated,” he said.
Lee noted that certain proposals, such as including the spirit of the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Movement in the Constitution’s preamble and tightening the legal requirements for declaring martial law to prevent military coups, would likely face little opposition from the conservative People Power Party.
“If the National Referendum Act is amended, and if conditions allow, those reforms could be addressed immediately,” he said.
However, Lee warned against broad and contentious amendments during a politically volatile period.
“Debates over issues like a four-year presidential term with one re-election, National Assembly oversight of the Board of Audit and Inspection, a semi-presidential system, runoff voting and expanded civil rights would only deepen national division,” he said.
“These are matters for presidential candidates to pledge to voters,” he added. “Once the election is over, constitutional reform should proceed swiftly according to the mandate.”
