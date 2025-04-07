 Former PPP lawmaker Hwang Woo-yea named interim leader of election committee
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Former PPP lawmaker Hwang Woo-yea named interim leader of election committee

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 09:42
People Power Party interim leader Hwang Woo-yea speaks during a national convention held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

People Power Party interim leader Hwang Woo-yea speaks during a national convention held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on July 23, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The People Power Party (PPP) has named former interim leader Hwang Woo-yea chair of the election committee that will oversee the party’s upcoming presidential primary, according to a senior party official on Monday.
 
Hwang, 78, is a former judge who served as a lawmaker for five consecutive terms from the 15th to the 19th National Assembly.
 

Related Article

He is considered a party elder, having held key posts including chair of the Saenuri Party — the predecessor to the PPP — and deputy prime minister for education during the Park Geun-hye administration.
 
He previously chaired the election committee for the PPP’s national convention in June 2021, which saw Lee Jun-seok elected as party leader. Most recently, Hwang led the interim leadership formed after the party's defeat in the 2024 general election.
 
The PPP’s interim leadership is expected to formally approve Hwang’s appointment during a meeting on Monday morning.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags People Power Party Hwang Woo-yea Interim leader

More in Politics

Yoon's post-ruling message to supporters draws criticism from DP, divides PPP

DP chief calls for end to 'state of insurrection' before pursuing constitutional reform

57% of nation wants PPP out of government, according to survey

Finance minister calls for cooperation with parliament on supplementary budget

Gov't sets snap presidential election for June 3

Related Stories

Retired lawmaker Hwang Woo-yea nominated as PPP's interim leader

Young and unorthodox dominate PPP's new leadership

PPP convention elects former interim chief Han Dong-hoon as party's newest leader

Former interim leader Park Ji-hyun announces bid for chairmanship of DP

People Power Party elects Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon as new floor leader

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)