Former PPP lawmaker Hwang Woo-yea named interim leader of election committee
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 09:42
The People Power Party (PPP) has named former interim leader Hwang Woo-yea chair of the election committee that will oversee the party’s upcoming presidential primary, according to a senior party official on Monday.
Hwang, 78, is a former judge who served as a lawmaker for five consecutive terms from the 15th to the 19th National Assembly.
He is considered a party elder, having held key posts including chair of the Saenuri Party — the predecessor to the PPP — and deputy prime minister for education during the Park Geun-hye administration.
He previously chaired the election committee for the PPP’s national convention in June 2021, which saw Lee Jun-seok elected as party leader. Most recently, Hwang led the interim leadership formed after the party's defeat in the 2024 general election.
The PPP’s interim leadership is expected to formally approve Hwang’s appointment during a meeting on Monday morning.
