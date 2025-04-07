Yoon's post-ruling message to supporters draws criticism from DP, divides PPP
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 13:48
A message issued by former President Yoon Suk Yeol to his supporters has stirred controversy across the political spectrum, garnering criticism from the Democratic Party (DP) and efforts from People Power Party (PPP) members to distance themselves from the ousted leader.
On Sunday, Yoon released a message to his supporters, urging them not to “lose hope.”
“Even if today’s reality is difficult, do not despair,” Yoon wrote. “As long as our youth do not lose courage, the future remains bright.”
The DP interpreted the message as the beginning of what it called out as “private residence politics,” a term used in Korea to describe political influence exerted by former leaders from behind the scenes.
“Rather than acknowledging the Constitutional Court’s ruling or apologizing for attempted insurrection, he is sending messages to his supporters,” said DP Supreme Council member Kim Byung-joo during a CBS radio interview on Monday. “This marks the start of politics from his residence. He appears to be trying to consolidate his loyalty base, perhaps to manipulate the PPP from behind the scenes.”
DP lawmaker Park Soo-hyun also criticized Yoon during a YTN radio appearance.
“Is it appropriate for a president who has been removed from office to be thanking supporters?” Park asked. “He seems to be addressing only his hard-line base. In doing so, he is agitating those who defended an unconstitutional and illegal state of emergency. As a citizen, I am deeply embarrassed that such a person served as president.”
The PPP, however, interpreted Yoon’s message more charitably, framing it as a concession.
“From a presidential standpoint, that message should be read as a form of acceptance,” said PPP lawmaker Kwon Young-jin on KBS radio on Monday. He acknowledged the opposition's demands for a formal apology but said such expectations were legally excessive.
“He’s facing not just impeachment proceedings, but also criminal trials,” Kwon added.
When asked about Yoon’s political future, Kwon emphasized that the former president should step away from politics.
“He’s returned to being a private citizen,” Kwon said. “He said himself that elections and politics are now in the party’s hands, and I hope he sticks to that.”
Kwon warned that framing the next presidential election as “Yoon versus Lee Jae-myung,” rather than a contest between the PPP candidate and the DP chief, would only benefit Lee.
“The moment we fall into the temptation of leaning on Yoon, the election becomes much harder,” he argued.
Rep. Cho Kyoung-tae, a PPP lawmaker and a leading figure among critics of Yoon within the party, expressed similar concerns.
“With a former president found guilty of violating the Constitution still listed as party member No. 1, it's hard to see how we can run a proper election,” Cho said speaking on CBS radio Monday. “If we don’t make a clean break, we’re headed for defeat.”
