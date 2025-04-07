57-year-old carpenter donated organs to six patients before dying: KODA
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 09:32 Updated: 07 Apr. 2025, 10:09
A 57-year-old carpenter who was declared brain-dead after a fall donated his organs to six patients before he died.
According to the Korea Organ Donation Agency (KODA) on Monday, Ban Jong-hak died at Gachon University Gil Medical Center on Dec. 15 after donating his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, and both corneas. In addition, his skin, bones, cartilage, and blood vessels were donated to help more than 100 patients.
Ban had collapsed on Dec. 11 while climbing stairs on his way home and was rushed to the hospital, but he never regained consciousness.
His children decided to proceed with the donation, believing it was what their father would have wanted — to help others even in death, according to KODA.
Ban was known for his warm and generous nature, always looking out for others and approaching people in need first, according to his family.
He began his working life as a truck driver before spending over two decades as a carpenter. The physical demands of the job left him frequently in pain, often covered in medicated patches, but he took pride in his trade.
His family said Ban had recently been advised to undergo surgery for shoulder pain but declined after learning it could prevent him from working. They believe the injury may have contributed to his fall, as he was unable to grab the railing in time.
“I regret not doing more for my father,” said Ban Hye-jin, his daughter. “I think I’ve grown up well and am living well because my dad was my dad. I’ll always miss him and love him.”
BY LEE JI-YOUNG
