Cherry blossom chasers check out Yeouido flowers ahead of festival
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 19:38 Updated: 07 Apr. 2025, 20:16
With the National Assembly located nearby, Yeouido is often referred to as the heart of Korean politics. Starting April 8, the Yeouido Spring Flower Festival will kick off in this symbolic area. Ahead of one of Seoul’s three major cherry blossom festivals, Yeouido drew citizens on April 7, who came early to enjoy the spring blossoms. [YONHAP]
