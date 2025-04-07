 Dangjin police investigate driver who dragged dog behind car
Dangjin police investigate driver who dragged dog behind car

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 09:11
A large dog, appearing to be a Chow Chow, is seen dangling motionless from a rope attached to a trunk of a white car in Dangjin, South Chungcheong on April 6. [YONHAP]

Police in Dangjin, South Chungcheong, have launched an investigation after a driver was seen dragging a large dog behind a moving vehicle, prompting public outrage.
 
The Dangjin Police Station said Sunday that it is questioning the driver in a preliminary investigation ahead of potential formal charges.
 
The driver is suspected of driving through a road in Daedeok-dong, Dangjin, around 1 p.m. Sunday with a large dog tied to the open trunk of a white passenger car, according to police.
 
Video footage obtained by authorities shows the car moving at speed while the dog, believed to be a Chow Chow, dangles motionless from a rope attached to the trunk. Its lower body was visibly in contact with the asphalt, kicking up dust as the vehicle moved.
 

“Cars around it were honking loudly in protest,” a witness in his 30s told Yonhap News Agency. “At first I didn’t understand what I was seeing and was shocked. When I got closer, I realized a large dog was being dragged.”
 
Police confirmed that the dog was alive at the time of the incident and said the driver's identity has been verified. Authorities are investigating the dog's exact breed, the driver’s vehicle movements and whether there is evidence of animal abuse.
 
“We plan to charge the driver under the Animal Protection Act once we complete our investigation into the circumstances,” a police official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
