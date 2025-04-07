Despite hefty fines, hikers continue to light up at Korea's national parks
Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 22:03
Smoking at national parks continues to be a problem despite being a crime that can be punished with a fine of up to 2 million won ($1,400), according to data from the Korea National Park Service (KNPS) on Monday.
The problem is drawing renewed concern as the spring hiking season begins and wildfire risk increases.
A total of 135 cases of smoking were reported in national parks between 2023 and 2024, despite the significant fine hike during this period, according to the KNPS.
Of these cases, 72 occurred in 2023 and 63 in 2024, all resulting in fines. Two additional cases have been documented this year, not including incidents at Hallasan National Park on Jeju Island.
Fine upped over sixfold
Smoking is a leading cause of wildfires. An average of 34.8 wildfires per year were caused by embers of discarded cigarettes over the past decade, from 2015 to 2024, according to the Korea Forest Service.
The Ministry of Environment amended the Enforcement Decree of the Natural Parks Act in November 2022 to significantly increase penalties for smoking in national parks to damper cigarette use. The revised regulations aim to raise awareness among park visitors, especially amid a rise in large-scale wildfires.
Under the revised law, first-time offenders face a fine of 600,000 won. A second offense results in a 1 million won fine, and subsequent violations incur the legal maximum of 2 million won. This is more than six times the maximum fine of 300,000 won levied before the amendment.
The stricter penalties have had some effect. Less than one-third of the 200 violations recorded annually before the law change have since been reported. And yet, violations continue.
Hallasan National Park recorded the highest number of smoking-related violations. In 2023, 25 cases were reported, followed by 20 in 2024.
Many visitors smoke in parking lots immediately after descending hiking trails, unaware that these areas are still within park boundaries and subject to regulation, a Hallasan National Park enforcement officer said.
Bukhansan National Park, the only state-designated park in greater Seoul, has also seen a surge in smoking violations during the spring. Park officials recently documented groups of foreign visitors smoking on the mountain's summit.
“Foreign nationals can be fined as well, so the KNPS is coordinating with immigration authorities,” an official said, but added that enforcement was challenging due to difficulties in verifying their identities.
Clampdown in high-risk spring
Possession of flammable items such as matches or lighters within park boundaries is also subject to fines under the same provisions. In 2023 and 2024, there were five and three cases, respectively, of visitors being penalized for carrying such materials.
To mitigate wildfire risks, national parks nationwide are increasing enforcement of regulations during the high-risk spring season.
Choi Jin-hee, head of disaster and safety at the Mudeungsan National Park Office, emphasized the importance of public cooperation.
“If a wildfire is caused by smoking or flammable materials in a national park, the individual responsible will by all means be prosecuted,” Choi said. “We ask for visitors’ active cooperation in protecting our valuable natural resources.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
