Fire at Honam Thermal Power Plant hospitalizes one

Published: 07 Apr. 2025, 11:27
A coal-fired power plant in Yeosu, South Jeolla, in 2022 [YONHAP]

A fire broke out at the Honam Thermal Power Plant, operated by Korea East-West Power, in the Yeosu Industrial Complex in South Jeolla at approximately 9:28 a.m. on Monday.
 
The blaze caused flames and smoke to rise from one of the plant’s buildings. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but the remaining 16 workers on site were safely evacuated. No additional injuries were reported.
 

Fire authorities deployed 84 personnel and 30 apparatuses to contain the fire, which was still being extinguished as of press time.
 
Officials said they plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of property damage once it is fully extinguished.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

BY CHOI KYEONG-HO [[email protected]]
